European Commission Announces 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Commission has unveiled its 19th package of proposed sanctions against Russia, marking a further escalation in the EU's response to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. The measures, announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, follow a surge in Russian drone and missile strikes that have targeted civilian homes, government buildings, and even the EU's representation in Kyiv. In recent weeks, Russian drones have also violated the airspace of Poland and Romania, underlining the broader risks to European security.

The proposed measures in the 19th sanctions package are as follows:

Energy Measures

A central element of the package is aimed at cutting off revenues from fossil fuels, which continue to fund Russia's war effort. The EU plans to ban all Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into European markets by January 2027. To tighten existing oil sanctions, the crude price cap has been lowered to 47.60 USD, and 118 additional vessels from Russia's shadow fleet will be sanctioned, bringing the total above 560.

Major state-controlled firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft face a full transaction ban, while refineries, oil traders, and petrochemical companies in third countries, including China, will be subject to asset freezes. President Von der Leyen noted that in the past three years, Russia's oil revenues from Europe have already fallen by 90%, and the new measures are intended to close the chapter on this dependence for good.

Financial Measures

The package also targets the financial channels that enable Russia to sustain its war economy. Additional banks in Russia and in third countries will be barred from transactions with EU counterparts. For the first time, sanctions will extend to cryptocurrency platforms, effectively banning transactions in digital assets as the EU moves to shut down alternative payment systems used to evade restrictions.

Transactions with foreign banks tied to Russia's parallel payment networks will also be prohibited, and entities operating in special economic zones linked to the war will come under tighter scrutiny.

Military Technology Measures

The 19th sanctions package seeks to limit Russia's access to battlefield technology. Forty-five companies in Russia and abroad are set to be listed for supporting Moscow's military-industrial complex. Export restrictions will expand to cover key items and technologies, with drones a particular focus given their role in recent large-scale strikes.

Reparations and Coordination with Allies

Alongside the new sanctions, the EU is developing a framework to use immobilised Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defence. Under the proposal, cash balances from frozen assets would be channelled into a reparations-linked loan facility, with repayment contingent on Russia paying for the damage it has caused.

The 19th sanctions package is also designed to align with measures taken by G7 partners under Canada's presidency, as well as by other allied states within the "Coalition of the Willing."

Next Steps

The package requires unanimous approval from all EU Member States before it can take effect. If adopted, it will build on the 18th sanctions package agreed in July 2025. President Von der Leyen framed the sanctions as part of Europe's broader strategy to increase pressure until Moscow is compelled to negotiate a just and lasting peace.

