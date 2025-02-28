Drones Destined For Russia Are The Latest To Be Targeted In Australian Sanctions

On the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Australian Government has prohibited the export and supply of drones to Russia and Ukrainian regions under Russian control.

Coming into effect today, the Autonomous Sanctions (Export Sanctioned Goods—Russia) Amendment (No. 1) Designation 2025 and Autonomous Sanctions (Export Sanctioned Goods—Specified Ukraine Regions) Amendment (No. 1) Designation 2025 designate "unmanned aerial vehicles" as "export sanctioned goods" for Russia and those regions of Ukraine under Russian control. What this means is that transactions which directly or indirectly result in the transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles "to", "for use in" or "for the benefit of" Russia/these specified Ukrainian regions will be prohibited. This is likely to capture a wide range of transactions involving drones, especially as it applies regardless of whether the drones have a civilian or non-military function.

Drones now join the ever-growing list of "export sanctioned goods" under the Russian sanctions regime, which already includes goods such as aluminium ores and materials, luxury goods (including truffles, jewellery and musical instruments) and, broadly, machinery.

The prohibition on drone exports coincides with the largest bulk sanctioning of entities and persons since 2022. Today, the government also designated 149 entities and persons involved in propping up Russia's administrations in controlled Ukraine regions and those involved in deepening military ties between Russia, Belarus and North Korea. The effect of these two sanctions developments is to highlight Australia's continued condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is important to remember, however, that transactions involving sanctioned entities/persons and goods may be permitted, providing a permit is first obtained from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. If your company is involved in the supply of drones, drone parts or drone-like equipment to Russia and Ukraine, please reach out to our regulatory team for advice on what this new designation means for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.