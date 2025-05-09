EU Set To Prepare 17th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union is preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, with the European Commission finalizing the proposal and presenting it to Member States. The package primarily targets Russia's shadow fleet, proposing restrictions on nearly 150 additional oil tankers used to evade sanctions, which would bring the total to over 300 if approved.

Sanctions are also expected against more than 60 individuals and entities, including around 50 companies. Among them are five Chinese firms and others based in Turkey, Vietnam, Serbia, the UAE, and Uzbekistan, accused of aiding Russia's military or helping bypass existing sanctions.

The proposal includes tighter controls on the export of dual-use goods, including technologies and components that can be repurposed for military use. An extension of the exemption for the Sakhalin-2 energy project until June 2026 is also included, reflecting energy considerations for Japan.

The draft package follows the EU's 16th sanctions package, adopted on 24 February 2025, and marks a continued effort to reinforce pressure on Moscow three years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

