Changes In Overtime Payment Came Into Force From 1 September

Changes to overtime pay came into force on September 1

What can happen if you don't comply?

Before the changes, when calculating overtime pay, employers relied only on the size of the employee's base salary.

From September 1, 2024, employers are required to calculate overtime pay based on the salary established in accordance with the employer's current pay systems, including compensation and incentive payments.

Why is this important?

A fine of 10,000₽ to 20,000₽ for officials, 1,000₽ to 5,000₽ for individual entrepreneurs, 30,000₽ to 50,000₽ for legal entities

Disqualification (for officials)

What should employers do?

In our opinion, most companies have violations in matters of overtime payment, which may entail administrative liability.

To avoid mistakes and serious risks, we recommend that you seek help from specialists in a timely manner.

