Schulthess Forum - Berufliche Vorsorge 2025

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Themen der Veranstaltung: Haftung in der beruflichen Vorsorge,
Einordnung / Entwicklungen; Der Umgang mit Nahestehenden - sind die
heutigen Governance Regeln noch genügend?
Das neue Datenschutzgesetz und die berufliche Vorsorge -
Herausforderungen, Stolpersteine, Lösungsansätze;
Risikobasierte Aufsicht - Umsetzung in der Praxis
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.