25 July 2025

Schulthess Forum - Berufliche Vorsorge 2025

Themen der Veranstaltung: Haftung in der beruflichen Vorsorge, Einordnung / Entwicklungen...
Ruth Bloch-Riemer
Tagungsleitung, Zürich, Karl der Grosse

Themen der Veranstaltung: Haftung in der beruflichen Vorsorge, Einordnung / Entwicklungen; Der Umgang mit Nahestehenden - sind die heutigen Governance Regeln noch genügend?
Das neue Datenschutzgesetz und die berufliche Vorsorge - Herausforderungen, Stolpersteine, Lösungsansätze; Risikobasierte Aufsicht - Umsetzung in der Praxis

Ruth Bloch-Riemer
