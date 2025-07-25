Swiss Federal Supreme Court Clarifies That Agreed Compensation For A Post-contractual Non-compete Obligation Cannot Unilaterally Be Terminated By The Employer If This Has Not Been Contractually Agreed

In its ruling of 26 June 2025 (4A_5/2025), the Swiss Federal Supreme Court confirmed its jurisprudence that if compensation for a post-contractual non-compete has been agreed, such clause constitutes a bilateral agreement which cannot be unilaterally terminated by the employer, unless contractually agreed otherwise.



In the case at hand, the Country Manager of an International Corporation agreed to a two-year post-contractual non-compete obligation. As compensation, the parties had settled on a payment representing 50% of the employee's last base salary for the duration of the post-contractual non-compete period. Following the termination of the employment contract, the Country Manager sued the employer for payment of the compensation. The employer argued that no such compensation was owed, claiming he had unilaterally waived the post-contractual non-compete obligation.



The Swiss Federal Supreme Court reaffirmed its previous case law (cf. BGE 78 II 230), concluding that a compensated post-contractual non-compete obligation constitutes a bilateral agreement, which cannot be unilaterally terminated by the employer, unless expressly provided for in the contract. The court emphasised the importance of protecting the employee's legitimate expectation of receiving the agreed compensation. With this ruling, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court took a clear stance against the part of legal doctrine which argues that employers may free themselves from the obligation to pay compensation by waiving the post-contractual non-compete obligation subject to a reasonable notice period.



Furthermore, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court clarified that the compensation under a non-compete clause constitutes consideration for the employee's contractual obligation to refrain from competition. It held that, unlike in a claim for damages, such compensation is generally owed irrespective of any actual disadvantages suffered by the employee. Consequently, the employer is not allowed to set off the compensation with alternative income or unemployment benefits received by the employee during the duration of the post-contractual non-compete obligation, unless contractually agreed otherwise.



While post-contractual non-compete obligations under Swiss law do not require a compensation payment in order to be valid, this decision highlights the importance from an employer's perspective of including the possibility of a waiver of the post-contractual non-compete obligation (and a statement that in case of a waiver, no further payment is owed after the respective notice period) in case such compensation is agreed nevertheless.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.