First Aid Kit At Work In Switzerland: What Employers Need To Know

Medical emergencies can occur at the workplace too. Employers must clarify whether and how to provide an emergency kit – including legal requirements.

I. Legal requirements for the first aid kit

Although there is no general legal obligation to provide a first aid kit in Switzerland, various legal provisions oblige employers to protect their employees. For example, Art. 328 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) stipulates that the employer must take all necessary measures to prevent accidents and occupational illnesses. In addition, Art. 82 of the Accident Insurance Act (UVG) requires preventive measures to protect health. This also includes the provision of suitable first aid materials, which can vary depending on the company and the potential risk. Art. 36 of Ordinance 3 to the Employment Act and the corresponding guidelines also state that employers must always provide the necessary resources for first aid measures in accordance with the operational hazards, size and location of the company. If a first-aid room is part of the first-aid concept, the signage for this room, and generally also for the places where first-aid equipment is stored, must be appropriate and clearly visible.

These legal bases emphasize that a first aid kit adapted to the operational risks should be an important part of a comprehensive safety concept. This is also recommended by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). Especially in sectors with an increased risk of injury - such as construction, industry or healthcare - a well-equipped first aid kit is essential.

II. What is the purpose of a first-aid kit and what should it contain?

In addition to medical emergencies and serious injuries, first aid also includes the treatment of minor injuries (e.g. wound care). The equipment includes first aid material (first aid kit; it must be equipped primarily with bandaging material and other medical products for wound care and / or stabilization, respiratory aids, gloves, etc.). The equipment must be subject to regular quality control (e.g. condition check).

The first aid equipment must be adapted to the hazards of the company so that the first aid service is ensured in accordance with the operational conditions. This also means that first aiders must have appropriate training and receive regular training.

First aid must be provided at all working hours in accordance with the operational hazards. The company or the organization of first aid must ensure that the rescue service can reach the incident site immediately.

III. What about medicines?

The dispensing of medicines to employees is a sensitive issue. Medicines must be dispensed under the direct supervision and responsibility of an authorized responsible person who has the necessary qualifications and licenses in accordance with the Therapeutic Products Act (HMG) (e.g. doctors, pharmacists, dentists, etc.).

In principle, an employer can allow employees to take medication at the workplace. However, the decision to take the medication must remain with the employee. An employer is not permitted to dispense medication, especially as there is no legal basis that entitles companies / employers to dispense or use medicines of dispensing categories A to D (from an in-house first aid kit) on their own responsibility.

IV. Safety measures and responsibility

To ensure that the first aid kit can be used safely and appropriately, a number of measures must be observed:

Regular checks: First aid kit etc. must be checked regularly to ensure that they are complete and in good condition. Information: Employees must be informed at regular intervals about the locations of the first aid stations / first aiders. Accessibility: The first aid dispensary should be easily accessible but not freely accessible to prevent misuse. Training of employees: At least one responsible person (e.g. first aiders) should be trained in the use of the first aid kit.

V. Conclusion

A first aid kit in the workplace is a sensible measure to ensure first aid is available. While there is no general obligation, employers should have appropriate equipment available depending on the area of activity. The dispensing of medicines is subject to strict legal regulations and there is no legal basis authorizing companies / employers to dispense medicines on their own responsibility. Those who observe these points will ensure a safe working environment and prevent legal uncertainties.

