HSA Advocates acted as Borrower’s legal counsel to Inox Clean Energy Limited, on availing of a rupee term loan facility of up to INR 1250 Crores from Tata Capital Limited for inter alia infusion of funds in group companies/ Project SPVs. The financing supports Inox Clean’s renewable energy portfolio.

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HSA Advocates acted as Borrower’s legal counsel to Inox Clean Energy Limited, on availing of a rupee term loan facility of up to INR 1250 Crores from Tata Capital Limited for inter alia infusion of funds in group companies/ Project SPVs. The financing supports Inox Clean’s renewable energy portfolio.

HSA Advocates assisted in negotiating the terms of the loan agreement and related financing documents with Tata Capital Limited and its legal advisors, ensuring adequate protection of Inox Clean’s interests. The transaction reflects HSA’s expertise in advising borrowing entities on complex project and infrastructure financings, with a particular focus on renewable energy projects with pragmatic risk assessment and commercial sensitivity.

Our Banking & Finance team advising on the matter was led by Srivar Awasthi (Partner).

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