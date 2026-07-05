Practical Law: Insurance And Reinsurance Global Guide 2026 – Vietnam

- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- within Cannabis & Hemp, International Law and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Insurance specialists from Tilleke & Gibbins have provided an update to the Vietnam chapter of Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law guide to insurance and reinsurance.
The guide is a Q&A-style overview of insurance and reinsurance law in jurisdictions worldwide. The Vietnam chapter provides a detailed overview of the legal framework for the insurance and reinsurance market in the country, covering the following issues:
- Regulatory framework for insurance and reinsurance
- Authorization for insurers, reinsurers, and insurance intermediaries
- Ownership restrictions
- Ongoing requirements
- Penalties for noncompliance
- Sales and marketing of insurance and reinsurance
- Transfer of risk
- Reinsurance contracts and risks
- Contracts and policies
- Claims
- Dispute resolution
- Insolvency
- Tax
Practical Law, a legal reference resource from Thomson Reuters, publishes a range of guides for hundreds of jurisdictions and practice areas. The insurance and reinsurance guide is a valuable resource for legal practitioners, covering numerous jurisdictions worldwide.
To view the latest version of the guide, please visit the Practical Law website and enroll in the free Practical Law trial to gain full access.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]