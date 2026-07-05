ARTICLE
5 July 2026

Practical Law: Insurance And Reinsurance Global Guide 2026 – Vietnam

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Tilleke & Gibbins insurance specialists have updated the Vietnam chapter of Thomson Reuters' Practical Law guide, providing comprehensive coverage of the country's insurance and reinsurance legal framework. The guide addresses critical regulatory requirements, authorization processes, ownership restrictions, compliance obligations, and dispute resolution mechanisms that govern Vietnam's insurance market.
Vietnam Insurance
Duong Duy Nguyen,Vu Thien Tran, and Khang Nhat Le
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duong Duy Nguyen’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, International Law and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Insurance specialists from Tilleke & Gibbins have provided an update to the Vietnam chapter of Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law guide to insurance and reinsurance.

The guide is a Q&A-style overview of insurance and reinsurance law in jurisdictions worldwide. The Vietnam chapter provides a detailed overview of the legal framework for the insurance and reinsurance market in the country, covering the following issues:

  • Regulatory framework for insurance and reinsurance
  • Authorization for insurers, reinsurers, and insurance intermediaries
  • Ownership restrictions
  • Ongoing requirements
  • Penalties for noncompliance
  • Sales and marketing of insurance and reinsurance
  • Transfer of risk
  • Reinsurance contracts and risks
  • Contracts and policies
  • Claims
  • Dispute resolution
  • Insolvency
  • Tax

Practical Law, a legal reference resource from Thomson Reuters, publishes a range of guides for hundreds of jurisdictions and practice areas. The insurance and reinsurance guide is a valuable resource for legal practitioners, covering numerous jurisdictions worldwide.

To view the latest version of the guide, please visit the Practical Law website and enroll in the free Practical Law trial to gain full access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Duong Duy Nguyen
Duong Duy Nguyen
Photo of Vu Thien Tran
Vu Thien Tran
Photo of Khang Nhat Le
Khang Nhat Le
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More