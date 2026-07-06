Thomson Reuters Country Update – Thailand: Insurance 2026

Tilleke & Gibbins’ insurance specialists in Bangkok provided Thomson Reuters’ latest country update on Thailand’s regulatory framework for the insurance industry. The country update, which is part of Thomson Reuters’ extensive Regulatory Intelligence offerings, contains information and guidance for insurers active in the Thai market. The guide covers the following topics in detail:

Permission to operate;

Legal and regulatory considerations for domestic and international insurers;

Capital reserve requirements;

Investment management and markets;

The Office of Insurance Commission’s arbitration system for handling complaints;

Creditor hierarchy;

Rehabilitation of non-life insurance companies; and

Personal data protection requirements for insurers.

Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence is a service that provides with curated news, analysis, and data across jurisdictions to help legal, risk, and compliance professionals manage compliance and mitigate global risk.

The full Thailand insurance country update is available by subscription to Regulatory Intelligence on the Thomson Reuters website.

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