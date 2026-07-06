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6 July 2026

Thomson Reuters Country Update – Thailand: Insurance 2026

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Tilleke & Gibbins' insurance specialists have contributed to Thomson Reuters' comprehensive country update on Thailand's insurance regulatory framework, covering critical areas from operational permissions to data protection requirements. The guide serves as an essential resource for insurers navigating the Thai market's complex regulatory landscape.
Thailand Insurance
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh,Thammapas Chanpanich, and Varisara Chaiwattanachai
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Tilleke & Gibbins’ insurance specialists in Bangkok provided Thomson Reuters’ latest country update on Thailand’s regulatory framework for the insurance industry. The country update, which is part of Thomson Reuters’ extensive Regulatory Intelligence offerings, contains information and guidance for insurers active in the Thai market. The guide covers the following topics in detail:

  • Permission to operate;
  • Legal and regulatory considerations for domestic and international insurers;
  • Capital reserve requirements;
  • Investment management and markets;
  • The Office of Insurance Commission’s arbitration system for handling complaints;
  • Creditor hierarchy;
  • Rehabilitation of non-life insurance companies; and
  • Personal data protection requirements for insurers.

Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence is a service that provides with curated news, analysis, and data across jurisdictions to help legal, risk, and compliance professionals manage compliance and mitigate global risk.

The full Thailand insurance country update is available by subscription to Regulatory Intelligence on the Thomson Reuters website.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Thammapas Chanpanich
Thammapas Chanpanich
Photo of Varisara Chaiwattanachai
Varisara Chaiwattanachai
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