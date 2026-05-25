Malta’s Captive Insurance Sector Sees 200% Growth As It Prepares For Next Regulatory Phase

Ten years after the introduction of Solvency II, Malta’s captive insurance market has evolved into a robust and credible European domicile, blending regulatory rigor with operational agility.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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Ten years after the introduction of Solvency II, Malta’s captive insurance market has evolved into a robust and credible European domicile, blending regulatory rigor with operational agility. Now, the sector is preparing for its next major regulatory evolution, with the Solvency II Review Package and the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD) set to take full effect in January 2027.

Since the framework was implemented in 2016, Malta has strengthened governance, capital management, and risk oversight, attracting multinational clients seeking pan-European risk solutions to augment their risk management strategies. The result is a solid and stable market growth of over 200% (between (Re)Insurance Undertakings and Cells).

“Malta has moved from an aspirational market to an established one, and now, as the sector becomes more sophisticated, we can only aspire for more growth,” says David Galea, President of the Malta Insurance Management Association.

Growth, Scale and Market Maturity

According to Mr Galea, the sector has expanded in both scale and complexity, supported by a professional ecosystem of global captive managers, legal advisors, auditors, and actuarial specialists. Malta’s Protected Cell Company and Reinsurance Special Purpose Vehicle frameworks also provide flexible, cost-efficient segregation of assets and liabilities, further enhancing its appeal.

“As a domicile, Malta combines a deep understanding of the business, operational efficiency with full regulatory compliance. The work being carried out by the domicile in preparation for the introduction of the SNCU category and proportionality measures demonstrate how the jurisdiction balances strict European standards with practical, business-friendly solutions,” adds Mr Galea.

Emerging Risks and the Regulatory Shift

Captive insurers in Malta are also responding to emerging exposures, including cyber threats, climate-related liabilities, ESG obligations, and geopolitical uncertainties.

The MFSA has signalled enhanced supervisory expectations for governance and risk management, integrating climate and ESG factors and aligning ICT and cyber-resilience oversight with the Digital Operational Resilience Act.

Advanced analytics, digital transformation, and multi-jurisdictional structures are reshaping the sector, enabling more robust underwriting, improved claims management, and optimal capital utilisation.

“Innovation, technology, and cross-border coordination are defining the future of captive insurance. Additionally, Malta’s compact scale fosters regulatory accessibility and strategic agility which allow the regulator and industry participants to respond quickly to market developments without compromising standards,” adds Mr Galea.

Why International Firms Choose Malta

One of the companies that has used Malta as a captive domicile for over 20 years is Vodafone. Phil Clark, who leads Vodafone’s global insurance strategy, noted how over the years Malta proved an ideal and strategic domicile for achieving Vodafone’s risk management objectives.

“Malta’s robust Solvency II framework, approachable regulator, and experienced local advisers have allowed our captive to evolve seamlessly alongside our business needs. Malta also enabled us to tailored coverage solutions and improve capital utilisation across the group,” said Mr Clark.

DS Smith also highlighted the importance of Malta’s Protected Cell Company structure, where its captive cell helped retain risk and secure reinsurance capacity during a period of constrained cyber insurance markets, acknowledging how without this structure, access to appropriate coverage would have been limited due to market-wide pricing distortions rather than its own risk profile.

Risk Managers, in fact, frequently highlight the island’s professional ecosystem as a differentiator, with a network of experienced global captive managers, legal advisors, auditors, and actuarial specialists capable of supporting complex international structures.

Tony Dimond, Global Chief Risk Officer at International Paper, reinforces this view.

“The Captive Cell of DS Smith has been instrumental in enabling the Group to retain specific risks and unlock valuable reinsurance capacity. Malta’s progressive Protected Cell Company (PCC) legislation, robust regulatory framework, pragmatic regulator and expert local advisory community created the ideal environment to meet our insurance needs when the commercial market fell short.”

Preparing for Solvency II 2027

The MFSA is now guiding the industry through a two-year transposition period that began in early 2025, ahead of full compliance with the Solvency II Review Package and IRRD on 30 January 2027. A major focus of the reforms is the formal introduction of the Small and Non-Complex Undertakings category, which will allow eligible entities to benefit from proportionality measures, streamlined reporting, and simplified capital requirements.

Reporting deadlines for the Annual Quantitative Reporting Templates and the Solvency and Financial Condition Report will also be extended, while the cost-of-capital rate used in risk margin calculations will be reduced from 6 percent to 4.75 percent, improving capital efficiency.

Complementing these changes, the IRRD establishes a dedicated resolution fund to manage financial distress, reinforcing Malta’s ability to address potential solvency issues without relying on taxpayer bailouts, while the Protection and Compensation Fund continues to provide a safety net for total insolvency scenarios.

Outlook

As Solvency II 2027 approaches, Mr Galea believes that Malta is well positioned to remain a hub for forward-looking risk strategies.

“Captives will continue to offer multinational corporations a flexible alternative where commercial insurance markets are constrained, particularly in emerging risks and complex and unique exposures. At the same time, the already strong collaboration between MIMA and FinanceMalta continues to support the sector through advocacy, knowledge sharing, and market development initiatives.”

“It is this partnership which will ultimately ensure Malta’s captive ecosystem remains competitive, nimble, well-regulated, and innovative,” concluded Mr Galea.

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