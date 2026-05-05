(Re)Insurers In Distress: The EU Insurance Recovery And Resolution Directive

A ‘resolution stay recognition clause’ in a relevant financial contract governed by the law of a third-country if the contract either creates a new obligation or materially amends an existing obligation...

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Key takeaways

The Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (the “IRRD”)1 requires Ireland to ensure that certain insurance and reinsurance undertakings:2

prepare pre-emptive recovery plans are subject to resolution plans prepared by the resolution authority. While not yet formally confirmed in Irish transposing measures, this will very likely be the Central Bank of Ireland (the“Central Bank”).3

Additionally, an in-scope undertaking should include:

a ‘bail-in recognition’ clause in a contract governed by the law of a third-country if the contract relates to a liability that is capable of being subject to the write-down or conversion powers of the resolution authority (discussed below);4 and a ‘resolution stay recognition clause’ in a relevant financial contract governed by the law of a third-country if the contract either creates a new obligation or materially amends an existing obligation after the Irish law implementing the IRRD enters into force or provides for termination rights or rights to enforce security interests that would be subject to stay powers if the contract were governed by the laws of an EU Member State.5

On 9 December 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (“EIOPA”) published seven consultation papers regarding the IRRD.6 Then, on 16 February 2026, EIOPA published six instruments to assist in the operationalisation of the IRRD (discussed below). 7

Timing

The IRRD is set to be transposed by Member States by 29 January 2027 and will then apply to in-scope undertakings from 30 January 2027. Noting a lack of clarity regarding key aspects of the IRRD, Insurance Europe has called for, among other things, the IRRD requirements to be phased-in rather than applying from 30 January 2027, mandatory reporting to be scaled back, and a more streamlined approach to the IRRD. However, the Central Bank has confirmed that full implementation of the IRRD is required by 30 January 2027. 8

Who will be in-scope?

The IRRD requires the resolution authority to ensure that at least 40% of Ireland’s life insurance, non-life insurance and reinsurance market is subject to a resolution plan.9 The resolution authority will decide which undertakings are subject to a resolution plan in light of the following objectives:

protecting the collective interest of policy holders, beneficiaries and claimants; maintaining financial stability, in particular by preventing contagion and by maintaining market discipline; ensuring the continuity of critical functions.10 Significant impacts include: not writing new business for certain risks, not covering certain risks at all, not paying certain policy holders, beneficiaries, claimants, and not making new investments/loans or immediately selling or calling in investments/loans; 11 and protecting public funds by minimising reliance on extraordinary public financial support (i.e. state aid)

(the “Resolution Objectives”).

The IRRD requires the supervisory authority (again likely the Central Bank) to ensure that at least 60% of Ireland’s life insurance, non-life insurance and reinsurance market is subject to pre-emptive recovery planning requirements. Therefore, the supervisory authority will decide which undertakings (in addition to the undertakings already subject to a resolution plan) must prepare a pre-emptive recovery plan based on the following factors:

“size, business model, risk profile, interconnectedness and substitutability, their importance for the economy of the Member States in which they operate, and their cross-border activities, in particular significant cross-border activities.”12

These factors are discussed in the EIOPA final report on the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (“RTS”) on criteria for pre-emptive recovery planning requirements and methods to be used when determining the market shares.13

What is a pre-emptive recovery plan?

A pre-emptive recovery plan sets out the actions to be taken by an undertaking to restore its financial position in the event of significant deterioration.14 It must contain indicators15 of when remedial action should be considered and/or taken. An in-scope undertaking will be required to submit a pre-emptive recovery plan to the supervisory authority for assessment and determination of whether there are deficiencies in the plan. An in-scope undertaking will also be required to promptly notify the supervisory authority if these indicators are met (even if the undertaking considered and decided that no remedial action should be taken).

EIOPA has published a draft RTS on the content of (group) pre-emptive recovery plans16 which specifies the minimum content to be included in a pre-emptive recovery plan. This includes a description of the firm or group, governance plan, indicator framework, a range of remedial actions, and a communications strategy. This draft RTS seeks to streamline feasibility by allowing a plan to cross-refer to existing documents and to exclude critical functional analysis from a pre-emptive recovery plan.

The EIOPA notes that a pre-emptive recovery plan:

may be informed by the undertaking’s own risk and solvency assessment (“ORSA”) and liquidity risk management plans (“LRMP”) but these plans are different in approach and scope; and should be drafted in a “business-as-usual” environment, whereas to date Solvency II recovery plans are required in case of non-compliance with the solvency capital requirement (“SCR”). It is anticipated that if an undertaking’s SCR is breached, the pre-emptive recovery plan can be the starting point for the Solvency II plan.17

What is a resolution plan?

A resolution plan is drawn up ex-ante for the undertaking that the resolution authority selects for resolution planning. In-scope undertakings will be selected on risk-based criteria for undertakings that carry a critical function18 or where there would be a public interest in the event of a failure. A resolution plan is drawn up by the resolution authority and sets out the resolution action19 which the resolution authority may take in the event that:

the undertaking is failing or likely to fail. The management team of the in-scope undertaking will be required to notify the supervisory authority if the undertaking is failing or likely to fail; there is no reasonable prospect that any alternative private sector measures or supervisory action, including preventive and corrective measures, would prevent the failure of the undertaking within a reasonable timeframe; and resolution action is necessary in the public interest i.e. resolution action is necessary for the achievement of and is proportionate to any of the Resolution Objectives (defined above) and the winding-up of the undertaking under normal insolvency proceedings would not meet the Resolution Objectives to the same extent.

EIOPA has published draft RTS on the content of resolution and group resolution plans.20 On 24 April 2026, EIOPA published two final reports setting out its draft implementing technical standards on:

resolution reporting under the IRRD.21This includes specific procedures and standard forms and templates22 to be given by in-scope insurers to resolution authorities to enable the latter to create resolution plans under the IRRD; and the functioning of resolution colleges and the creation of joint decisions on group resolution plans regarding resolvability.23

Ongoing review

The pre-emptive recovery plan and resolution plan should be updated at least every 2 years or when a material change (such as changes to the legal or organisational structure of the undertakings, its business, or its financial position) occurs or is foreseeable.

Extensive new regulatory powers

If the resolution authority makes an assessment that “there are substantive impediments to the resolvability of an insurance or reinsurance undertaking”, then it will have extensive powers to address these impediments, including revising agreements, limiting exposures, and restructuring assets or liabilities. EIOPA has published guidelines on:

the matters and criteria for the assessment of the resolvability of undertakings or groups;24 and measures to remove impediments to resolvability and the circumstances in which each measure may be applied.25 These guidelines discuss proportionate measures to remove impediments to resolvability and the circumstances in which each may be applied.

Under the IRRD, if an undertaking breaches its minimum capital requirements or is facing insolvency, the resolution authority will be able to apply resolution tools including:

prohibiting the formation of new insurance contracts; transferring assets, rights, liabilities, shares, or instruments of ownership to a purchaser (including a legal entity owned by a public authority and specifically created for this purpose); and writing down or converting “capital instruments, debt instruments and other eligible liabilities”, although: this power does not purport to create a power to write down or convert secured liabilities or tax liabilities governed by the law of a jurisdiction that is not that of the resolution authority; and

if a shareholder or creditor has incurred greater losses due to the use of write-down or conversion tool than it would have incurred in a winding up under normal insolvency proceedings, the shareholder or creditor is entitled to receive payment of the difference.

Additionally, the resolution authority will have general powers including the power to terminate derivative contracts, replace the management of the undertaking and suspend contractual obligations and policy holders’ rights.

Comparison with the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive26

Unlike the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (the “BRRD”),27 the IRRD does not introduce a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (“MREL”). The IRRD’s write-down or conversion tool is calibrated to support solvent run-off and to facilitate transfers rather than to serve as a standalone recapitalisation tool. The IRRD is, however, modelled on the BRRD. Both regimes require in-scope undertakings to ensure their contracts are drafted to recognise the exercise of the resolution authority’s powers. Company groups which include both:

undertakings in-scope of the IRRD; and EU banks or qualifying investment undertakings in-scope of the BRRD,

may experience overlap between the relevant plans required by these two regimes.

However, the regimes are not identical. For example, unlike the BRRD, the IRRD does not include a specific power to prevent the removal of management or allow the use of the write-down or conversion tool to enable an in-scope undertaking to continue its business.

How can we help?

We assist insurance and reinsurance undertakings with strategic guidance in relation to satisfying the requirements of IRRD by:

updating contracts (in particular, contracts with counterparties outside of the EU which may need to be updated to account for the new powers of Irish regulatory authorities) to ensure compliance with financial regulations; staying up to date with regulatory guidelines, such as publications by EIOPA and the Central Bank. For example, additional draft RTS are expected to be published by EIOPA in July 2026 regarding: methodologies for assessing the value of the assets and liabilities of the insurance and reinsurance undertaking in the context of resolution;

separation of resolution valuation and No Creditor Worse Off (“NCWO”) valuation;

the methodology for assessing the treatment that shareholders, policy holders, beneficiaries, claimants, and other creditors, would have received if the undertaking under resolution had entered insolvency proceedings and the methodology for the estimation of the replacement costs; and

the methodology for calculating the buffer for additional losses to be included in provisional valuations; and

communicating with the relevant regulatory authorities in Ireland.

Footnotes

1. Available here.

2. The following are in-scope of the IRRD: EU insurance and reinsurance undertakings in-scope of Directive 2009/138/EC (“Solvency II”), parent companies of insurance and reinsurance undertakings established in the EU, EU insurance holding companies, EU mixed financial holding companies and branches of insurance and reinsurance undertakings that are established in certain non-EU countries (depending on the agreements between the EU and non-EU jurisdictions). See Articles 1 and 75-80 of the IRRD.

3. Department of Finance, Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD) Public Consultation (July 2025) here. See also the Central Bank’s Insurance Newsletter dated March 2026 here.

4. Article 47(2) of the IRRD.

5. Article 52 of the IRRD.

6. Available here. These papers cover the conditions under which a candidate valuer is deemed to be independent from both the resolution authority and the undertaking under resolution, contractual recognition of resolution stay powers, and the valuation of liabilities arising from derivatives in the resolution process.

7. EIOPA, “EIOPA publishes the first batch of guidelines and draft technical standards related to the IRRD” here.

8. Central Bank Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook (February 2026) here and Insurance Newsletter (March 2026) here.

9. Article 9 of the IRRD. When calculating percentages of Ireland’s market for the purposes of the IRRD, the life market share will be based on gross technical provisions and the non-life market share will be based on gross written premiums.

10. Article 2(25) defines these as “activities, services or operations performed by an insurance or reinsurance undertaking for third parties that cannot be substituted within a reasonable time or at a reasonable cost, and where the inability of the insurance or reinsurance undertaking to perform the activities, services or operations would be likely to have a significant impact on the financial system or the real economy in one or more Member States including, in particular, the impact resulting from effects on the social welfare of a large number of policy holders, beneficiaries or injured parties or from a systemic disruption or a loss of general confidence in the provision of insurance services”.

11. EIOPA Guidelines on the criteria for the identification of critical functions here. See also EIOPA Identification of critical functions here.

12. Article 5(2) of the IRRD.

13. Available here.

14. Article 5 of the IRRD. The phrase “significantly deteriorated” is not defined in the IRRD. However, recital 21 refers to “[…]a significant deterioration of that position that could pose a risk to their viability. Insurance and reinsurance undertakings should therefore identify a set of quantitative and qualitative indicators that would trigger the activation of remedial actions envisaged in such pre-emptive recovery plans. Such indicators should help insurance and reinsurance undertakings to take remedial actions in the best interest of their policy holders in line with the undertakings’ risk management systems and should not lay down new regulatory prudential requirements. This Directive should, therefore, neither preclude undertakings from including in their pre-emptive recovery plans nor require undertakings to include in their pre-emptive recovery plans points of deterioration of the capital position that would precede non-compliance with the Solvency Capital Requirement” (emphasis added).

15. Indicators may include criteria relating to “capital, liquidity, asset quality, profitability, market conditions, macro-economic conditions and operational events. Indicators relating to the capital position shall as a minimum contain any breach of the Solvency Capital Requirement” per Article 5(8) of the IRRD.

16. Available here.

17. EIOPA, General Aspects of the IRRD, available here.

18. Again, Article 2(25) defines these as “activities, services or operations performed by an insurance or reinsurance undertaking for third parties that cannot be substituted within a reasonable time or at a reasonable cost, and where the inability of the insurance or reinsurance undertaking to perform the activities, services or operations would be likely to have a significant impact on the financial system or the real economy in one or more Member States including, in particular, the impact resulting from effects on the social welfare of a large number of policy holders, beneficiaries or injured parties or from a systemic disruption or a loss of general confidence in the provision of insurance services”.

19. Article 2(29) defines resolution action as “a decision to place any entity as referred to in Article 1(1), points (a) to (e), under resolution pursuant to Article 19 or 20, the application of a resolution tool or the exercise of one or more resolution powers”.

20. Available here.

21. EIOPA, “Final Report – on Implementing Technical Standards regarding resolution reporting – IRRD” here.

22. EIOPA, “Final Report – on the Implementing Technical Standards on procedures and a minimum set of standard forms and templates for the provision of information referred to in Article 12(1) of Directive (EU) 2025/1” here.

23. EIOPA. “Final Report – on the proposal for Regulatory Technical Standards on Functioning of the Resolution College” here.

24. Available here.

25. Available here.

26. Directive 2014/59/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment firms and amending Council Directive 82/891/EEC, and Directives 2001/24/EC, 2002/47/EC, 2004/25/EC, 2005/56/EC, 2007/36/EC, 2011/35/EU, 2012/30/EU and 2013/36/EU, and Regulations (EU) No 1093/2010 and (EU) No 648/2012, of the European Parliament and of the Council.

27. See our briefing on the BRRD available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.