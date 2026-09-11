Real Estate Investment In Dubai: Legal Due Diligence Before Buying

The legal framework of real property transactions in the Emirate of Dubai is set out in Law No. 7 of 2006 Concerning Real Property Registration in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 7 of 2019. A fundamental prerequisite for institutional and individual capital deployment is recognising the statutory distinction between absolute property rights available to UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals and the regulated real property rights accessible to foreign investors

Article Insights

Awatif Al Khouri’s articles from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Employment and HR and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Statutory Foundations of Real Property Ownership and Public Registration

The legal framework of real property transactions in the Emirate of Dubai is set out in Law No. 7 of 2006 Concerning Real Property Registration in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 7 of 2019. A fundamental prerequisite for institutional and individual capital deployment is recognising the statutory distinction between absolute property rights available to UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals and the regulated real property rights accessible to foreign investors. Under Article 4 of Law No. 7 of 2006, foreign nationals only have the right to own property within certain freehold areas, as set out under Regulation No. 3 of 2006. Non-UAE nationals do not have an automatic right to buy land anywhere in the Emirate. Within these geographical limits, foreign investors can acquire absolute freehold title, with no time limits, usufruct rights or long leasehold interests for up to 99 years.

One of the important legal issues for investors is the substantive effect of public property registration under UAE law. In accordance with Article 9 of Law No. 7 of 2006 Concerning Real Property Registration in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 7 of 2019, all dispositions creating, transferring, changing or extinguishing real property rights shall be recorded in the Real Property Register maintained by the Dubai Land Department (DLD). Such dispositions are not effective if not duly registered.

Off-Plan Development Protections and the Escrow Framework

Off-plan real estate acquisitions present operational counterparty risks that are governed by Law No. 8 of 2007 Concerning Escrow Accounts for Real Estate Development in the Emirate of Dubai. The law requires developers undertaking off-plan sales to comply with the applicable licensing, registration, advertising, and escrow requirements before collecting purchaser funds. Law No. 8 of 2007 requires purchaser instalment payments and project financing to be deposited into a designated escrow account opened with an approved Escrow Agent. These funds are ring-fenced and dedicated exclusively to the construction of that specific real estate development project.

The statutory escrow arrangement is a powerful defense against developer bankruptcy and capital diversion. Funds in a project escrow account are not subject to attachment for the benefit of the developer’s creditors under Article 9(1). The escrow account shall be in the name of the project and shall be used exclusively for the construction of the real estate development project. Payments are made from the escrow account as construction milestones are met and verified. The relevant funds are released only after the Escrow Agent’s engineer confirms that the relevant construction milestone has been met.

To ensure post-completion financial protection, Article 14 of Law No. 8 of 2007 requires the Escrow Agent to retain five per cent of the total value of the escrow account after the developer obtains the completion certificate. The retained amount is released to the developer only after one year from the date the units are registered in the purchasers’ names. Under Article 16, persons who engage in unlicensed real estate development, submit false documentation, knowingly offer units in fraudulent projects, or misappropriate project funds may face imprisonment, a fine of at least AED 100,000, or both.

Interim Registration, Default Frameworks, and Statutory Retention Limits

Law No. 13 of 2008 reinforces the regulation of off-plan property rights through the Regulation of the Interim Real Property Register in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020. Article 3 of Law No. 13 of 2008 mandates all off-plan sale agreements to be registered in the Interim Real Property Register administered through the DLD’s system. Any sale of an off-plan property or any other transfer of ownership rights shall be null and void if not recorded in the Interim Property Register.

Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, sets out the remedies available to the developer in case the purchaser of off-plan property fails to pay the instalments. These rules and procedures constitute rules of public order, and any act performed in contravention of them shall be null and void. The developer shall be liable for defects in the structural parts of the real property being jointly owned for a period of ten years from the date of the project completion certificate. In case of failure on the part of the purchaser to rectify the default or settle the matter amicably within the said period, the DLD shall issue an official document evidencing that the Developer has followed the prescribed procedure and the percentage of completion of the Project calculated as per RERA standards.

The amount that a developer may retain upon termination of an off-plan sale contract is linked to the percentage of completion of the project:

Project completion exceeds 80%: The developer may continue with the SPA and claim the outstanding balance, request the DLD to sell the unit by public auction, or terminate the SPA and retain up to 40% of the contractual purchase price.

Project completion is between 60% and 80%: The developer may terminate the SPA and retain up to 40% of the contractual purchase price.

Project completion is below 60%, where construction has commenced: The developer may terminate the SPA and retain up to 25% of the contractual purchase price.

Construction has not commenced for reasons beyond the developer’s control, without negligence or omission on its part: The developer must return all amounts received from the purchasers. The same requirement applies where the project is cancelled by a final reasoned decision of RERA, with the refund being carried out in accordance with the procedures and provisions of Law No. 8 of 2007.

Where the developer terminates the SPA pursuant to the applicable project-completion thresholds and retains the statutory amount allowed under Article 11, the balance due to the purchaser must be refunded within one year from the date of termination or within sixty days from the date the unit is resold to another purchaser, whichever is earlier.

Post-Handover Warranties and Decennial Liability Rules

Legal due diligence must evaluate post-completion risks and structural liabilities governed by Law No. 6 of 2019 Concerning Ownership of Jointly Owned Real Property in the Emirate of Dubai.

Article 40 of Law No. 6 of 2019 establishes two statutory periods of developer liability for defects in jointly owned real property. The developer shall be liable for defects in the structural parts of the real property being jointly owned for a period of ten years from the date of the project completion certificate. The developer is also liable for one year from the date of handover of the unit to the owner for repairing or replacing defective installations, including mechanical and electrical works, sanitary installations, sewerage and similar installations. If the owner refuses to take possession of the unit, the one-year period runs from the date of the project completion certificate. Any agreement contradicting these statutory protections is null and void.

This statutory developer warranty operates alongside the decennial liability regime under Articles 821 to 824 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 Promulgating the Civil Transactions Law. Article 821 imposes ten-year liability on the contractor and supervising engineer for any total or partial collapse of a building or fixed installation, or any defect that threatens its structural integrity or safety. The ten-year period runs from the date of delivery of the works. Decennial liability is a statutory liability, meaning that the employer is not required to prove fault or negligence. c Both the ten-year developer warranty under Law No. 6 of 2019 and the decennial liability under the Civil Code provide mandatory, non-waivable statutory protections. Any contract clause, handover agreement or liability waiver that attempts to exclude, shorten or limit these statutory protections is void under UAE law.

Comprehensive Legal Due Diligence Protocol

A structured legal due diligence process is essential to identify and mitigate legal and financial risks before acquiring property in Dubai:

Title and Registration Check: Confirm ownership, title status and any registered encumbrances with the Dubai Land Department. Ensure the off-plan properties are registered in the Interim Real Property Register (Oqood) in accordance with Law No. 13 of 2008.

Foreign Ownership Eligibility: For non-UAE nationals, confirm that the property is located within an area designated for foreign ownership under Regulation No. 3 of 2006, as amended.

Escrow Account Verification: For off-plan transactions, Law No. 8 of 2007 requires that all payments be paid entirely into the official project-specific escrow account held with a DLD-accredited Escrow Agent.

Developer and Project Status: Verify the developer’s licensing and registration, project approval and current construction status through the DLD and RERA project-status services.

SPA Compliance Review: Review the SPA carefully, particularly purchaser-default provisions, termination procedures and retention rights, to ensure consistency with Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020.

Post-Handover Warranty Rights: Review handover documents and snagging records to protect the statutory one-year liability for defective installations and ten-year liability for structural defects under Article 40 of Law No. 6 of 2019, where applicable to jointly owned real property.

Conclusion

To invest in Dubai real estate you must carry out systematic legal due diligence in accordance with the statutory frameworks. UAE law provides strong protection to invested capital in real estate assets by means of escrow segregation under Law No. 8 of 2007, mandatory public registration under Law No. 7 of 2006, strict default rules under Law No. 19 of 2020 and extended statutory structural warranties under Law No. 6 of 2019.

The efficiency of these legislation is determined by the regulatory mechanisms that are followed. Investors who make off-plan payments outside of the authorized escrow system or fail to comply with mandatory interim registration are likely to face significant legal and financial consequences. Any contractual arrangement that violates the mandatory statutory safeguards is null and invalid.

FAQ’s

1. What is real estate legal due diligence in Dubai?

Legal due diligence is the process of verifying a property’s ownership, registration status, contractual terms, financial obligations, and potential legal restrictions before completing the purchase.

2. How can a buyer verify property ownership in Dubai?

A buyer should verify the title deed and ownership details through the Dubai Land Department. The seller’s identity and authority to transfer the property should also be confirmed.

3. What documents should be reviewed before buying property in Dubai?

Important documents include the title deed, sale and purchase agreement, property plan, developer documents, service-charge statement, mortgage records, and any applicable tenancy agreements.

4. What checks are required when purchasing an off-plan property?

Buyers should verify that the developer and project are registered, confirm the project’s construction status, review the escrow-account details, and carefully examine the sale and purchase agreement.

5. Can foreign investors own real estate in Dubai?

Foreign nationals may own freehold property in areas designated for foreign ownership. The permitted ownership structure and property location should be verified before signing the agreement.

6. Why should investors obtain legal advice before buying Dubai property?

A property lawyer can identify ownership restrictions, contractual risks, unpaid charges, mortgages, disputes, and unfavourable clauses before the buyer becomes legally or financially committed. Dubai Land Department provides official services for verifying title deeds, licences, developers and project status. (Dubai Land Department)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.