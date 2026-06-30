What Are The Specific Features Of Registering Real Estate Rights In Belarus?

Rights to property subject to state registration arise from the moment of such registration. The moment of registration is deemed to be the date and time when the documents submitted for state registration are received.

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1) What are the specific legal features of real estate rights registration in your jurisdiction?

The key features are as follows:

mandatory registration of real estate transactions within the time limits established by legislation (general term – 6 months, but shorter periods may be established for certain types of real estate, such as residential premises or land plots);

the principle of extraterritoriality, which allows documents to be submitted to any state registration authority regardless of the location of the property.

2) When does ownership legally arise: upon signing the contract or upon registration?

Rights to property subject to state registration arise from the moment of such registration. The moment of registration is deemed to be the date and time when the documents submitted for state registration are received.

3) Is registration mandatory for the validity of real estate transactions?

Yes, state registration is mandatory for the validity of real estate transactions. There is substantial case law declaring invalid transactions involving property not duly registered.

4) What types of real estate rights must be registered (ownership, lease, easements, mortgages, etc.)?

According to Article 9 of the Law “On State Registration of Real Estate, Rights Thereto and Transactions Therewith”, the following rights are subject to mandatory registration: ownership rights, as well as derivative rights in rem, namely the right of economic management and the right of operational management.

In relation to land plots, in addition to ownership rights, the rights of lifelong inheritable possession, permanent and temporary use, and lease (sublease) are subject to registration.

Restrictions (encumbrances) of rights are also registered, including mortgages, easements, land-use restrictions, seizures, prohibitions on alienation, and others.

Lease agreements for buildings (structures), isolated premises, or parts thereof are not subject to registration, nor are encumbrances arising therefrom in respect of the owner’s rights in favour of the tenant. Such agreements are valid without state registration.

5) What restrictions apply to foreign nationals when purchasing real estate?

Foreign citizens in Belarus have the right to own, use and dispose of acquired real estate; however, as a general rule, they may not own land plots (except, for example, where land is acquired through inheritance or division of matrimonial property), but they may lease them.

The possibility for both foreigners (where permitted) and Belarusian citizens to own land is limited by the designated use of the land plot and applies to land allocated for construction and maintenance of a residential house, gardening, dacha construction, and personal subsidiary farming. Land plots designated for other purposes may only be leased.

Foreign legal entities, like Belarusian commercial organizations, may obtain land only on a leasehold basis.

6) How is priority of rights determined in the registration system?

In Belarusian law, the priority of real estate rights is determined by the moment of state registration, i.e. the date and time of receipt of documents, recorded in the register of applications. An earlier registered right takes precedence over later claims.

7) Is there a unified land or real estate register, and is it publicly accessible?

Yes, in the Republic of Belarus there is a Unified State Register of Real Estate, Rights Thereto and Transactions Therewith.

One of the principles governing the register is publicity, meaning that register data are open and information regarding a specific property may be obtained by any interested person upon application and payment of a small fee.

However, personal data of individuals are protected by law and disclosed only on strictly defined legal grounds. Accordingly, where a property is owned by an individual, extracts from the register will not contain that person’s personal data. There are also restrictions on obtaining aggregated information concerning all properties owned by a particular right holder.

8) What are the common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration?

In the Republic of Belarus, registration may be refused where the full set of documents required by law for completion of the administrative procedure has not been provided, including necessary corporate and other approvals; where discrepancies in documents or property characteristics are identified; or where third-party rights, seizures, or prohibitions are in place.

Suspension is permitted where the registrar needs to request additional information or verify whether objections have been raised by interested persons.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.