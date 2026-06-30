What Are The Specific Features Of Registering Real Estate Rights In Armenia?

In Armenian law, state registration is the sole legal basis for the origin of ownership; rights are not considered established until they are recorded in the Unified Registry. A key feature is the 30-day role: the application must be filed within 30 working days following notarization, otherwise the transaction is deemed void.

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1) What are the specific legal features of real estate rights registration in your jurisdiction?

In Armenian law, state registration is the sole legal basis for the origin of ownership; rights are not considered established until they are recorded in the Unified Registry. A key feature is the 30-day role: the application must be filed within 30 working days following notarization, otherwise the transaction is deemed void. By 2026, the process is fully digitalized and requires a local electronic digital signature. It is also important to note that while foreigners may own buildings, they are prohibited from owning agricultural land (only leasehold rights are permitted).

2) When does ownership legally arise: upon signing the contract or upon registration?

In the Republic of Armenia, ownership rights arise only upon state registration. Under the Civil Code, signing or notarizing a contract is merely the basis for the transaction; the legal transfer of property is not recognized until it is entered into the Unified Registry of the Cadastre Committee.

3) Is registration mandatory for the validity of real estate transactions?

Yes, registration is mandatory for the validity of the transaction. Under Armenian law, if the right arising from a notarized contract is not registered with the Cadastre Committee within 30 working days, the transaction is considered invalid (void). Without registration, the contract has no legal force to transfer ownership.

4) What types of real estate rights must be registered (ownership, lease, easements, mortgages, etc.)?

According to the Law of the RA “On State Registration of Rights to Property”, the following rights and restrictions must be registered: ownership, use (including leases exceeding 6 months), mortgages (pledges), servitudes, and any court-imposed encumbrances or prohibitions. Failure to register these rights means they are not legally recognized against third parties or the state.

5) What restrictions apply to foreign nationals when purchasing real estate?

Foreign nationals in Armenia have the same rights as citizens to own “built” property (apartments, houses, commercial buildings), but they face a strict constitutional ban on owning land directly, especially agricultural land. To manage land, foreigners typically use an Armenian legal entity (which can be 100% foreign-owned) or a long-term lease (up to 99 years). Additionally, all real estate transactions must be settled in Armenian Drams (AMD) via non-cash bank transfer; cash payments or foreign currency settlements are illegal and can lead to heavy fines.

6) How is priority of rights determined in the registration system?

In Armenia, the priority of rights is determined by the order of application filing. According to the Law “On State Registration of Rights to Property”, applications are processed strictly in the order they are received by the information system. The moment of the application’s entry (date, hour, and minute) is the decisive factor. The right for which the application was registered first takes precedence and can block the registration of subsequent conflicting rights.

7) Is there a unified land or real estate register, and is it publicly accessible?

Yes, there is a State Unified Registry maintained by the Cadastre Committee of Armenia. While the database itself is not fully “open” for free browsing, it is publicly accessible for a fee. Any person can request a Single Statement or basic information about a property’s registered rights, encumbrances, and characteristics via the e-cadastre.am portal. However, sensitive personal details of owners (like passport numbers or social card data) remain confidential and protected.

8) What are the common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration?

Under the Law of the RA “On State Registration of Rights to Property”, registration can be suspended or refused on several grounds. Suspension typically occurs if the submitted documents are incomplete, contain technical errors, or if there is a conflict in the data provided. In such cases, the applicant is given time to rectify the issues. Refusal is more definitive and occurs if the transaction contradicts the law, if the person who signed the document lacked the legal authority to do so, if the 30-day filing deadline has expired, or if there is an active court ban or “encumbrance” that legally blocks the transfer of rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.