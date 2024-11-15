ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Distressed Real Estate In Asia (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
Meiyen Tan, Daniel Ng and Aditya Tumakaka from our Singapore, Hong Kong and Jakarta offices discuss Distressed Real Estate in Singapore, the PRC including Hong Kong, and Indonesia...
Worldwide Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Meiyen Tan
Photo of Daniel Ng
Photo of Aditya Tumakaka
Authors

1544284a.jpg

Meiyen Tan, Daniel Ng and Aditya Tumakaka from our Singapore, Hong Kong and Jakarta offices discuss Distressed Real Estate in Singapore, the PRC including Hong Kong, and Indonesia touching on the current trends seen in the real estate market, various government measures introduced to help alleviate the distress in the sector, the appetite of creditors to enforce or restructure and their views on the outlook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meiyen Tan
Meiyen Tan
Photo of Daniel Ng
Daniel Ng
Photo of Aditya Tumakaka
Aditya Tumakaka
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More