Distressed Real Estate In Asia (Video)

Meiyen Tan, Daniel Ng and Aditya Tumakaka from our Singapore, Hong Kong and Jakarta offices discuss Distressed Real Estate in Singapore, the PRC including Hong Kong, and Indonesia touching on the current trends seen in the real estate market, various government measures introduced to help alleviate the distress in the sector, the appetite of creditors to enforce or restructure and their views on the outlook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.