Transfer Of Property By Way Of Power Of Attorney (Video)

Can a Power of Attorney transfer property ownership?
Riddhi Agarwal and Divya Pandey

Can a Power of Attorney transfer property ownership? Spoiler: it can't! In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal and Associate Divya Pandey break down what a Power of Attorney really is, when it can be used, and why it should never replace a registered sale deed. If you've ever considered using a General Power of Attorney or Special Power of Attorney for property transactions, this is a must-listen to avoid costly mistakes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

