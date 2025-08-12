Digital Leap Into Future- India's New Draft Registration Bill,2025

On May 27,2025, the Indian government introduced a new draft law called the Registration Bill, 2025 ("Bill"), which aims to replace the 117-year-old pre-constitution Registration Act of 1908 ("1908 Act"). This new Bill is designed to bring land and property registration into the digital age—making the system faster, safer, and simpler for people and businesses alike.

The 1908 Act was made when documents were written by hand and land records were mostly physical. Over time, owing to increasing reliance on registered documents for due diligence, service delivery, and legal adjudication, the role of registered documents has grown significantly in both public and private transactions, often forming the basis for financial, administrative, and legal decision-making. Today, the world has changed as people demand online services, businesses require fast and reliable records, and technology can help reduce fraud and streamline processes. In recent years, the growing use of digital technologies, evolving socio-economic practices, and increasing reliance on registered documents for due diligence, service delivery, and legal adjudication have underscored the need to create a forward-looking registration framework. As the subject "Registration of deeds and documents" is a concurrent subject under the Constitution of India mentioned against entry no. 6 in the List III (Concurrent List) of the Schedule VII of the Constitution, several States and union territories in India have already introduced State amendments/ innovations such as online document submission and digital identity verification under the existing 1908 Act. For eg. some States have redefined 'conveyance' to include electronic conveyance, some States have introduced e-stamps, some States have introduced "anywhere registration" systems, allowing documents to be registered at any SubRegistrar office within the state, regardless of property location. However, as there is no uniformity, it is therefore essential that the process of registration is made uniform, robust, reliable, and capable of adapting to evolving societal and technological developments.

Building upon these advancements, the Government of India observed the need to provide a harmonized and enabling legislative framework to support secure, efficient, and citizen-centric registration practices across the country. As a part of pre-legislative consultative process, the Government of India has uploaded the draft 'The Registration Bill, 2025' on the website of Department of Land Resources at https://dolr.gov.in1 for inviting suggestions from public in a prescribed Performa within a period of 30 days (on or before June 25, 2025).

Main Features of Draft Registration Bill, 2025

1. Online Registration for Everyone

The Bill introduces provisions for online registration, including electronic submission and admission of documents, issuance of electronic registration certificates, and digital maintenance of records. Aadhaar-based authentication with informed consent is permitted, while alternative verification methods are available for those who do not possess or wish to use Aadhaar. The Bill enables electronic integration with other record-keeping systems, streamlining information flows and reducing redundancy. The main provisions in the Bill related to Agreements and Wills are as follows:

Agreements: For common citizens, registering agreements, such as those for property sales or leases, is made easier through online submission and digital verification (Section 32). The provision for electronic registration reduces the need for physical visits to registration offices, saving time and effort, especially for individuals in rural or remote areas. Standardized templates for agreements (Section 33) and plain language requirements reduce the complexity of legal documents, making them more understandable for laypersons.

Wills: The Bill provides a separate chapter on special provisions relating to Wills. The streamlined process for registering wills, including electronic options (Section 45), minimizes delays, benefiting elderly citizens or those with urgent needs to formalize their testamentary documents. The Bill allows wills to be presented or deposited at any time, either in person or through authorized agents (Sections 44–47). The option to deposit wills in a sealed cover with a Registrar (Section 47) provides a secure method for safeguarding testamentary intentions, reducing the risk of loss or tampering. The secure deposit of wills in a fire-proof box (Section 48) further safeguards these documents, offering peace of mind to citizens.

2. More Documents Must Be Registered

The Bill expands the list of documents that must be compulsory registered (Section 12). Documents such as agreements to sell, powers-of-attorney, sale certificates issued by competent authorities, equitable mortgage arrangements, and certain court-ordered instruments are now included under compulsory registration.

3. Cost and Time Efficiency

The Bill's provision for nominal fees for ancillary documents in multi-document transactions (Section 70) reduces financial burdens for citizens involved in complex agreements, such as property purchases involving multiple contracts. For instance, only the principal document (e.g., sale deed) attracts full registration fees, while related agreements require minimal or no fees.

The ability to refund excess registration fees (Section 71) protects citizens from overpayment, ensuring fairness.

4. Transparency and Grievance Redressal

The Bill's clear grounds for refusal of registration (Section 58) and the provision for appeals (Sections 60–61) or judicial recourse (Section 63) empower citizens to challenge unfair refusals, ensuring transparency. Even after registration, the Bill provides for cancellation of registration by an Adjudicating Authority designated by the appropriate government (Section 64) on grounds such as the document was registered on the basis of false information; the document was registered in contravention of the provisions of the Bill (later Act) and the document relates to a transaction which is found to be against the provisions of any applicable law by a competent court or authority, upon the submission of the order.

5. Citizen-Friendly Approach

The Bill emphasizes plain language drafting, digital enablement, and transparent procedures, making the registration process more accessible—especially for individuals and small businesses. It encourages simplification without compromising legal certainty or procedural safeguards, aiming for a citizen- and business-friendly approach.

Provisions for exemptions from personal appearance (Section 42) benefit individuals with physical disabilities, those in jail, or those exempt from court appearances, ensuring that they can still register agreements or wills through agents or electronic means.

For wills, the Bill allows testators or their representatives to present or withdraw sealed wills without bureaucratic hurdles (Sections 47–49), catering to diverse needs.

6. Clear Rules for Registering Officers

The Bill lays down clear, objective grounds for refusal of registration by registering officers, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process. It empowers appropriate governments to issue rules on cancellation of registration, with safeguards to uphold principles of natural justice. These measures reinforce the reliability and evidentiary value of registered documents, which are crucial in legal and commercial contexts.

7. Institutional Strengthening and Governance Reforms

The Bill modernizes the organizational structure of the registration establishment, introducing roles such as Additional and Assistant Inspectors General of Registration. It streamlines the appointment process for Registrars and vests rule-making authority with the appropriate government, allowing for local adaptation and efficient governance

Anhad Law's Perspective

The Draft Registration Bill, 2025, represents a significant step toward a modern, digital, and businessfriendly registration regime in India. Its features are designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and legal certainty, directly benefiting businesses by reducing compliance burdens, mitigating risks, and supporting smoother commercial transactions.

The Bill aims to promote online registration and digital record-keeping, thereby reducing paperwork, physical visits, and processing times, making compliance faster and more efficient for businesses in India. The electronic integration with other databases (such as land records and corporate registries) facilitates quicker due diligence and verification, streamlining property and asset transactions. Further, the expansion of compulsory registration and clear grounds for refusal or cancellation enhances the legal validity and reliability of registered documents, reducing the risk of disputes and fraud. The objective criteria for registration and cancellation minimize discretionary power and potential for corruption

Once enacted, the Bill will be a cornerstone reform supporting India's ambition to improve its business environment and digital governance..

