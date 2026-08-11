Changes In Nutrition Labeling Requirements In Indonesia

On June 17, 2026, Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) issued BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 on Nutritional Information on Processed Food Labels.

The new regulation, which revokes three previous nutrition labeling regulations, introduces several notable changes affecting food and beverage manufacturers, importers, and distributors. These changes range from updated nutrient reference values and serving-size requirements to the introduction of the Nutri-Level front-of-pack labeling system for certain beverage products. Businesses operating in Indonesia should carefully review these developments and assess their products’ compliance with the new requirements during the transition period.

Implementation of the Nutri-Level Labeling System

To implement the recently issued decree on Nutri-Level labeling, BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 stipulates the requirements to implement the Nutri-Level labeling system on the front-of-pack. Under the new framework, ready-to-drink beverages, powdered beverages, and liquid or solid concentrates are required to display Nutri-Level labeling on the front label of their packaging.

The Nutri-Level labeling system classifies products into color-coded levels A through D based on their sugar, sodium, and total fat content. The applicable Nutri-Level is determined based on the lowest level measured in the assessment of sugar, sodium, and total fat content.

For products classified as level C or D, the Nutri-Level label must be accompanied by information on the relevant sugar, sodium, and total fat content per 100 ml of the ready-to-consume product. Products classified as level A or B may either display only the Nutri-Level designation or display the Nutri-Level together with the relevant nutritional information per 100 ml.

Minimum Vitamin and Mineral Content Required for Declaration

BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 introduces a stricter threshold for the declaration of vitamins and minerals in the nutritional value information section (ING).

Vitamins or minerals may only be declared if they are present at a level of at least 5% of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) per serving, per 100 g, per 100 ml, or per package, in accordance with the inclusion of the ING table, except for processed foods that declare vitamins or minerals claims in accordance with certain laws and regulations. This represents a significant change from the previous regime under the now-revoked BPOM Regulation No. 26 of 2021, under which vitamins and minerals could be declared when present at a level of at least 2% of the RDA per serving.

Revised Serving Size Requirements

While serving size declarations were already required under BPOM Regulation No. 26 of 2021, BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 introduces additional technical guidance on serving-size determination and presentation. The new regulation expressly requires serving sizes to be rounded to the nearest half-unit, providing a standardized approach to serving-size calculations across product categories. An exception applies to products classified under food category 11.6 (sweeteners, including table-top sweeteners and high-intensity sweeteners), which may require businesses to review and, where necessary, update their existing nutrition labeling.

In addition, an appendix to Regulation No. 10 of 2026 sets out updated serving-size references for a wide range of food categories. As a result, food business operators should review the revised category-specific serving-size references to determine whether their existing nutrition information tables, nutrient calculations, and serving-size declarations remain compliant under the new framework. Although serving-size requirements were already regulated under BPOM Regulation No. 26 of 2021, the 2026 regulation provides greater technical detail and updated references that may necessitate label revisions for certain products.

Updated Nutrient Reference Values

BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 updates the nutrient reference values previously set forth in BPOM Regulation No. 9 of 2016 to correspond with the current development of scientific knowledge in health. Several reference values have been revised from those in BPOM Regulation No. 9 of 2016 (e.g., for total fat, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, magnesium, potassium, and various other vitamins and minerals). As these values are used to calculate the percentage of RDA displayed in nutrition information tables, the revisions may affect the nutrient percentage calculations currently appearing on product labels.

The regulation also introduces updated nutrient reference methodologies and conversion factors. In particular, vitamin B3 may now be expressed in niacin equivalents (NE), folate may be expressed in dietary folate equivalents (DFE), and revised conversion factors have been adopted for vitamins A, D, and E. These changes are intended to align nutrition labeling requirements with current nutritional science and may require food business operators to reassess existing nutrient declarations and label calculations.

Updated Nutritional Value Information Table Formats

BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 updates the standardized formats for the nutritional value information (ING) table. The regulation continues to allow both vertical and horizontal formats and now provides clearer templates for use on product labels.

For horizontal presentation, businesses may use either a three-column tabular format, which provides more space for displaying nutrient information and additional vitamins or minerals, or a two-column tabular format, which offers a simplified layout suitable for products with limited label space.

Three-column per-serving tabular format

Two-column per-serving tabular format

Three-column per-package tabular format

Two-column per-package tabular format

BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 also introduces specific flexibility for micro-enterprises regarding the ING table. If analytical results are unavailable and the value of a processed food nutrient has not yet been established by the head of BPOM, the values in the ING table should be declared based on calculation results. The procedure for calculating the nutrient content for processed foods produced by micro-enterprises was established by the head of BPOM in 2026 and involves mostly traditional Indonesian food products.

Transition Period

BPOM Regulation No. 10 of 2026 provides a 24-month transition period to facilitate compliance with the new requirements, so processed foods that had already obtained distribution permits before the regulation entered into force, as well as products that were undergoing registration at that time, must be brought into compliance with the new regulation by June 17, 2028. Similar transitional provisions apply to the implementation of Nutri-Level labeling requirements for affected beverage products. As a result, food business operators are afforded additional time to review product portfolios, update nutritional information, and revise product labels where necessary.

Business Impact

The new regulation will require many food and beverage businesses to review their existing nutrition labeling practices in order to comply with the new requirements. In particular, companies should assess the impact of the revised nutrient reference values, updated serving-size requirements, and Nutri-Level labeling requirements on their products.

The Nutri-Level requirements will be especially relevant for beverage manufacturers. Businesses should therefore begin evaluating their product portfolios and preparing any necessary label updates to ensure compliance before the expiry of the 24-month transition period.