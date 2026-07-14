Indonesia Tightens Halal Compliance Enforcement With New Administrative Sanctions

Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) has issued new regulations establishing clearer procedures for imposing administrative sanctions on businesses that violate halal product assurance requirements.

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Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) has issued new regulations establishing clearer procedures for imposing administrative sanctions on businesses that violate halal product assurance requirements. BPJPH Regulation No. 2 of 2026 on the Imposition of Administrative Sanctions for Violations of Halal Product Assurance Implementation, issued on June 5, 2026, strengthens Indonesia’s halal compliance framework, as mandated under Law No. 33 of 2014 on Halal Product Assurance and Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 on the Implementation of Halal Product Assurance.

BPJPH Regulation No. 2/2026 also supports the upcoming mandatory halal compliance deadline of October 17, 2026, which will apply to a broad range of products and services, including imported food and beverages, slaughtering products and services, natural and quasi-drugs, health supplements, cosmetics, chemical and genetically engineered products, clothing and accessories, household goods, prayer equipment, stationery, and class A medical devices.

Scope

BPJPH is authorized to impose administrative sanctions for violations of halal product assurance requirements committed by businesses, halal inspection agencies (LPH), halal auditors, halal product process companion institutions (lembaga pendamping PPH), and halal product process companions (pendamping PPH).

The head of BPJPH has authority to determine, cancel, or amend the imposition of administrative sanctions, including upon receipt of objections. This authority covers revocation of Halal Certificates (including foreign halal certificate registration numbers), withdrawal of goods from circulation, freezing of LPH operations, freezing of halal product process companion institutions, revocation of PPH companion institution registration numbers, revocation of halal auditor registration numbers, and revocation of LPH accreditation status.

Administrative Sanctions

Businesses may be subject to any of the following administrative sanctions:

Written warning;

Administrative fine;

Revocation of the halal certificate, including revocation of foreign halal certificate registration numbers; and

Withdrawal of goods from circulation.

The regulation sets out the types of violations that may trigger these sanctions, with each violation associated with one or more corresponding sanctions. All violations may initially be addressed through a written warning before further sanctions are imposed.

Objection Process

Businesses subject to administrative sanctions may submit an objection to the head of BPJPH, but only on permitted grounds and only against the following sanctions:

Administrative fines;

Revocation of a halal certificate; or

Withdrawal of goods from circulation.

Objections must be filed no later than five working days from the issuance of the sanction. BPJPH will examine the objection within two working days of receipt and report the examination results to the head of BPJPH within one working day of completing the examination. The head of BPJPH will then deliver the result to the applicant within one working day of receiving the examination results.

If the objection is approved, the head of BPJPH will issue a decision to amend the administrative sanction. If rejected, the original sanction stands.

Timelines

Upon receiving a written warning, which may be delivered electronically or on paper, businesses must take follow-up action within the following timeframes:

30 days, if the violation relates to failure to obtain halal certification; or

14 working days for all other violations.

Sanctions in the form of halal certificate revocation and withdrawal of goods from circulation are issued by decision of the head of BPJPH and are to be delivered no later than five days from the date of issuance. Businesses must withdraw goods from circulation within 60 days from the date the sanction is issued.

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