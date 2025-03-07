The New Product Liability Directive: What Do You Need To Know

On 8 December 2024, the new Product Liability Directive (new PLD) came into force, replacing the Product Liability Directive of 1985 (previous PLD). The new regime will apply to products placed on the market on or after 9 December 2026, 24 months after its entry into force. The revision aims to address digital developments, such as software and AI, and to remove obstacles for consumers seeking redress for harm caused by defective products. This article outlines the basic principles, key changes, and implications of the new Directive.

Basic principles

The new PLD applies to all companies placing products on the market in the EU, including manufacturers and certain additional defendants (detailed below). It provides a framework for determining liability for damage caused by defective products. A product is deemed defective if it fails to provide the level of safety a person is entitled to expect, considering all circumstances, or if it fails to comply with EU or national safety laws—an addition under the new PLD.

Consistent with the previous PLD, the new PLD maintains strict liability: consumers need not prove negligence or fault to claim damages. They must only demonstrate: (1) a defect; (2) damage; and (3) a causal link between the two. However, liability does not apply if the defendant can show it is probable that (a) the defect did not exist when the product was placed on the market, or (b) the state of scientific and technical knowledge at that time could not have revealed the defect.

Main changes

Software included in the definition of 'products'

A significant update is the inclusion of software within the definition of 'products.' This covers standalone software, embedded software in devices, software updates, upgrades, and AI systems. Devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), such as those reliant on live GPS data, also fall under the new regime. Manufacturers may now be liable for defective or absent software updates or inadequate cybersecurity protections.

Additional defendants

Liability primarily rests with the manufacturer. For manufacturers outside the EU, liability may shift to the importer or the manufacturer's authorized representative. If neither is available, fulfilment service providers may be liable. Where these parties cannot be identified, distributors and online platforms may face liability, subject to additional conditions.

Expanded forms of damage

Unlike the previous PLD, which covered only physical injury and property damage, the new PLD recognizes psychological harm and destruction or corruption of personal data as compensable damage. However, claims for stolen data or data leaks are excluded. For psychological harm, no accompanying physical injury is required, provided the harm is medically recognized.

No damage thresholds

The new Directive eliminates minimum and maximum thresholds for liability claims. This allows for both small individual claims and mass claims involving numerous affected parties, for which The Netherlands has proven to be an attractive venue.

Rebuttable presumptions

To strengthen claimants' procedural position, the new PLD introduces rebuttable presumptions for defectiveness and causality:

A product is presumed defective if: It fails to meet mandatory safety standards intended to prevent the harm suffered; It malfunctions clearly during normal or foreseeable use; or The manufacturer fails to disclose relevant information as required.



Causality is presumed if the product is defective and the damage aligns with the defect's typical effects.

Where proving defectiveness or causation is excessively complex (e.g., due to technical or scientific intricacy), claimants need only show a likelihood of defectiveness and a causal link.

Transfer of claims

The new PLD explicitly permits claims to be transferred or assigned to third parties. Consumer associations and non-governmental organizations can also bring claims on behalf of injured parties.

Extended limitation period

For personal injuries with delayed symptoms, the new PLD introduces a 25-year limitation period. The standard three-year limitation period (from awareness of the claim) and the ten-year longstop period (from the product being placed on the market) otherwise remain in place.

Disclosure obligations

At the request of a claimant, courts may order defendants to disclose "necessary and proportionate" evidence (e.g. documents) when claimants have presented a "plausible" case. The goal of this is to address (perceived) information asymmetries between consumers and manufacturers. Tools to achieve this were already present under existing Dutch procedural law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.