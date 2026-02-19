Americas Quarterly Newsletter, January 2026

In this Americas regional quarterly newsletter, we review the latest changes in labour law across selected countries in the region.

Highlights in this month's edition include major labour forms proposed in Argentina, noteworthy developments in Brazil's Supreme Court, new gender balance requirements for corporate boards in Chile, and a plethora of state and federal level changes in the United States, among many more. For further details, please download the newsletter below.

