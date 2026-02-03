Outlook 2026: Mexico Labor & Employment

Leslie Palma’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
- Reduction of the Workweek to 40 Hours. The discussion regarding the labor reform to reduce the weekly work schedule from 48 to 40 hours remains a relevant topic on the Mexican labor agenda. The proposal has already been presented in the Senate and, if approved, may represent a significant transformation in work shift organization, payroll management, and productivity. Companies should consider adapting their work schemes, negotiating with unions, and adjusting individual and collective contracts to the new reality, and consider managing the financial and operational impact of the measure.
- Chair Law (Ley Silla). This legislation, which requires employers to provide adequate seating for workers during their shifts, reflects the trend of prioritizing physical well-being and ergonomics in the workplace. It responds to increasing concern for occupational health and requires companies to review and adapt their spaces, processes, and policies, as well as training staff in the correct use of work furniture. Companies might expect additional inspections by labor authorities.
- New Employer Obligations Regarding Workplace Harassment and Discrimination. The prevention of workplace discrimination and harassment remains relevant both in regulations and in Mexican organizational culture. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare announced increased obligations for employers regarding internal protocols, training, and compliance mechanisms, with the goal of preventing and sanctioning inappropriate conduct in the workplace. The Ministry has also announced plans to strengthen inspections. Companies might consider reviewing their internal policies to help reduce legal and reputational risks.
- Extension of Paternity and Maternity Leave and New Medical Permits. The Mexican regulatory framework continues to evolve to expand rights related to work-life balance. It is possible that paternity and maternity leave will be extended and that specific permissions would be introduced to attend medical exams and address mental health. These reforms, aligned with international standards, seek to promote shared family responsibility and the overall well-being of employees. Companies may consider updating their internal regulations, human resources policies, and administrative records to encourage compliance with these rights.
- New Inspections, Minimum Wage Increase, and Compliance in Outsourcing. The Federal government has implemented a new inspection protocol for outsourcing, aimed at verifying compliance with current legal provisions. Additionally, an increase in the minimum wage for 2026 has been announced, which, if approved, would impact labor costs and companies' budget planning. The regulatory environment may require greater attention to compliance, documentation, and the adjustment of specialized services contracts, as well as close monitoring of labor inspections to help avoid penalties and contingencies.
