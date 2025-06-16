Responsibility And Power: Tackling Sexual Harassment At Work

Combatting workplace sexual harassment starts at the top, with those in leadership positions. They have the unique ability to set the organisational culture, and yet statistics in Peru reveal a troubling reality. A disproportionate number of harassment cases involve individuals in positions of authority. We explore the issues below.

Sexual harassment at work

Earlier this year, organisations across Peru marked the 'Day Against Sexual Harassment in the Workplace', intended to raise awareness about the existence of sexual harassment at work and to foster discussion about this type of violence. Since February 2003, the Law on the Prevention and Punishment of Sexual Harassment (Law no. 27942) has been in force in Peru, along with its regulations, which have been updated and amended to offer more effective protection over the years. Nevertheless, workplace sexual harassment remains prevalent.

In this article, we explore the role of leadership in both managing and preventing workplace sexual harassment, and outline practical steps employers in Peru can take to foster safer, more respectful work environments.

An abuse of power

Although workplace sexual harassment can occur among peers, it is concerning that a large percentage of those that commit sexual harassment hold management positions or have staff under their supervision. According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment Promotion in Peru, between 2019 and the first quarter of 2024 more than 35% of alleged harassers in the private sector held management positions or had staff under their supervision. Even more alarming is how disproportionate this figure is to wider workforce statistics. Just over 2% of the national workforce in Peru hold executive positions.

It is also possible that this figure could be even higher in the public sector, given the recent news about widespread sexual harassment taking place in the Peruvian Congress, regional and local governments, and ministries.

The importance of leaders

And yet, against this concerning reality, managers and leaders can have a significant impact within their organisation and in turn help tackle sexual harassment at work. It is crucial that work is therefore done with those in leadership positions to raise greater awareness about risk situations. In addition to fulfilling their legal obligations to conduct sexual harassment training annually and for new starters, having a sexual harassment committee and disseminating channels for assistance or complaints are effective measures to consider. It is ultimately essential that leaders take an active role in creating safe workspaces, always remembering the great responsibility that comes with their power. Their actions set the tone and convey organisational culture, both in the public and private spheres.

Some alternatives that could be implemented or reinforced as appropriate include:

Specialised training: implementing specific training programmes for leaders and managers, focusing on the identification and prevention of sexual harassment.

Periodic evaluations: conducting periodic evaluations of work environments to identify potential risks and areas for improvement.

Anonymous reporting channels: establishing and promoting anonymous reporting channels so employees feel safe reporting cases of harassment.

Organisational culture: promoting an organisational culture that values respect and equality, and rejects any form of harassment.

Transparency and accountability: ensuring that investigation and sanction processes are transparent and that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

These measures will not only help prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, but will also contribute to creating a safer and more respectful work environment for everyone.

Takeaways for employers

Individuals in leadership positions, such as managers and supervisors, play a critical role in preventing workplace sexual harassment. They must lead by example, ensure proper training is in place, and create a culture of respect and accountability. Providing safe, anonymous reporting channels and regularly assessing workplace risks are also essential steps toward fostering a safer, more inclusive environment.

As the saying goes, "With great power comes great responsibility". It is a reminder of the importance of leaders acting proportionately, legitimately, and rationally, as the misuse of power can cause significant harm.

