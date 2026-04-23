Court Of Appeal, April 16, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_54/2026

The Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court addresses procedural matters concerning time limits in an appeal case between Belkin International Inc., Belkin B.V., Belkin Limited and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The case involves European Patent EP 2 867 997 and concerns the application of Article 77(1) of the UPCA and various Rules of Procedure.

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1. Key takeaways

The appeal period only starts once the Court of First Instance issues a reasoned decision (Art. 77(1) UPCA, R. 224.1(a) RoP).

Referring to R. 224.1 (a) RoP and Art. 77 (1) UPCA, the CoA held that the grounds of the decision are indispensable for the appellant in order to formulate the remedy soughtpusuant to R. 225(e) RoP. Therefore, the Court found that the time limit for lodging an appeal only starts once the the reasoned decision to be appealed is available.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_54/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal (procedural order on time limits)

5. Parties

Appellants (Defendants): Belkin International Inc., Belkin B.V., Belkin Limited

Respondent (Claimant): Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 867 997

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 77(1) UPCA

R. 9.3(a) RoP, R. 9.4 RoP, R. 224.1(a) RoP, R. 225(e) RoP, R. 229.2 RoP

CoA PR-UPC-COA-00000542026

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