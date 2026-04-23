Court Of Appeal, April 16, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_54/2026

- within Transport and Privacy topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
The appeal period only starts once the Court of First Instance issues a reasoned decision (Art. 77(1) UPCA, R. 224.1(a) RoP).
Referring to R. 224.1 (a) RoP and Art. 77 (1) UPCA, the CoA held that the grounds of the decision are indispensable for the appellant in order to formulate the remedy soughtpusuant to R. 225(e) RoP. Therefore, the Court found that the time limit for lodging an appeal only starts once the the reasoned decision to be appealed is available.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_54/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal (procedural order on time limits)
5. Parties
Appellants (Defendants): Belkin International Inc., Belkin B.V., Belkin Limited
Respondent (Claimant): Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 867 997
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 77(1) UPCA
R. 9.3(a) RoP, R. 9.4 RoP, R. 224.1(a) RoP, R. 225(e) RoP, R. 229.2 RoP
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