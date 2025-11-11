EPO Now Accepts Colour And Greyscale Patent Drawings

As of 1 October 2025, the European Patent Office (EPO) formally permits the electronic filing and processing of colour and greyscale drawings in European patent applications. We outline the key changes and their legal implications.

The introduction of this measure, a long-anticipated development in the context of the EPO's ongoing digital transformation, was announced in a recent notice published in the Official Journal of the EPO (OJ EPO 2025, A57).

Pursuant to the notice, patent drawings may now be filed electronically in colour or greyscale using recognised electronic filing platforms, including Online Filing 2.0, ePCT, and MyEPO. Conventional black-and-white drawings remain admissible, and mixed filings (comprising both colour and black-and-white figures) are likewise accepted. However, the description, claims, and abstract must continue to be filed exclusively in black and white.

European patent filing requirements

Applicants should also note the following procedural considerations:

Translations of applications must reproduce the drawings in precisely the same format (colour, greyscale, or black and white) as the original submission.

When a PCT application enters the European phase, the EPO will utilise colour or greyscale drawings only if the corresponding version is available on WIPO's PATENTSCOPE interface and referenced in the international publication.

European patent applications filed on or after 1 October 2025 that include colour or greyscale drawings will be published and made available online in the same format. Likewise, European patents granted on the basis of such applications will be published in colour or greyscale (Publication B).

This regulatory change enhances the visual fidelity and technical accuracy of patent drawings, particularly in fields such as life sciences, chemistry, and engineering, while maintaining the legal certainty and procedural consistency of both European and international patent systems.

