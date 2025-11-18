ARTICLE
18 November 2025

[Blog] Canada : Augmentation de taxes officielles pour les demandes de brevets et brevets

A partir du 1er janvier 2026, les taxes officielles vont augmenter pour des demandes de brevets, ainsi que les taxes de renouvellement concernant les brevets devant l'Office de la propriété intellectuelle du Canada.
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
Cette hausse globale est d'environ 2.7%.

Le détail de cette augmentation est disponible  ici.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
