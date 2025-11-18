[Blog] Canada : Augmentation de taxes officielles pour les demandes de brevets et brevets

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
A partir du 1er janvier 2026, les taxes officielles vont augmenter pour des demandes de brevets, ainsi que les taxes de renouvellement concernant les brevets devant l'Office de la propriété intellectuelle du Canada.
Cette hausse globale est d'environ 2.7%.
Le détail de cette augmentation est disponible
ici.
