[Blog] Adhésion de l'Éthiopie à la Convention de Paris

16 June 2025

Adhésion de l'Éthiopie à la Convention de Paris

Le 15 mai 2025, la République fédérale démocratique d'Éthiopie a officiellement déposé son instrument d'adhésion à la Convention de Paris pour la protection de la propriété industrielle adoptée en 1883.
Le 15 mai 2025, la République fédérale démocratique d'Éthiopie a officiellement déposé son instrument d'adhésion à la Convention de Paris pour la protection de la propriété industrielle adoptée en 1883.

Cette adhésion prendra effet à compter du 15 août 2025. Ainsi, à cette date la République fédérale démocratique d'Éthiopie deviendra membre de l'Union internationale pour la protection de la propriété industrielle.

Pour en savoir plus, c'est ici.

