[Blog] Adhésion de l'Éthiopie à la Convention de Paris

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Le 15 mai 2025, la République fédérale démocratique d'Éthiopie a officiellement déposé son instrument d'adhésion à la Convention de Paris pour la protection de la propriété industrielle adoptée en 1883.
Le 15 mai 2025, la République fédérale
démocratique d'Éthiopie a officiellement
déposé son instrument d'adhésion
à la Convention de Paris pour la protection de la
propriété industrielle adoptée en 1883.
Cette adhésion prendra effet à compter du 15
août 2025. Ainsi, à cette date la République
fédérale démocratique d'Éthiopie
deviendra membre de l'Union internationale pour la protection
de la propriété industrielle.