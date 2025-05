Patent europejski – czym jest i gdzie obowiązuje?

Trademark and patent attorneys. Intellectual property law professionals. We provide services in the field of protection of brands, design and technical solutions. We also handle international cases.

We support our clients, inter alia, in:

- portfolio management of trademarks, designs, patents and other IP rights,

- litigation,

- preparation and negotiation of contracts.

Our firm has been created in accordance with the values of partnership, knowledge and experience and modernity. Those values guide our everyday work.

We are recommended in international rankings - WTR 1000 (World Trademark Review 1000) and IAM Patent1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals.