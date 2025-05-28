Top 5 IP Mistakes Cyprus Startups Make — and How to Avoid Them

In the fast-moving world of startups, intellectual property is often a business's most valuable and most overlooked asset. CleridesLegal specializes in delivering end-to-end legal support across all areas of IP, helping clients safeguard their innovations before they become liabilities.

Here are the five most common IP mistakes we see—and how your business can avoid them.

Delaying Trademark Registration The Mistake: Waiting until your brand is established before filing for a trademark.

The Risk: Another business may register a similar name or logo first, potentially restricting your market presence or forcing a rebrand.

The Solution: File early. Trademark protection—whether through Cyprus or the EUIPO—should begin as soon as you choose your name or logo.

Confusing Company Name Registration with Trademark Rights The Mistake: Believing that registering a company name with the Registrar of Companies grants you exclusive rights to use it.

The Risk: Another business may legally register the same or a similar name as a trademark, limiting your ability to operate under your brand—or worse, forcing you to rebrand.

The Solution: Only a registered trademark provides exclusive rights in commerce. Legal clearance and registration ensure your brand is truly protected.

Failing to Secure IP Rights in Contracts with Freelancers and Developers The Mistake: Assuming that paying for a service means you own the results.

The Risk: Intellectual property rights—such as copyright or design rights—may legally remain with the creator, leaving your business without ownership or control over key assets like your logo, code, or content.

The Solution: Include clear IP assignment clauses in contracts. Whether it's a website, logo, or app, ensure your business—not the freelancer—owns the IP.

Neglecting International IP Protection The Mistake: Relying solely on national registration when operating across borders.

The Risk: Your brand may be unprotected in key markets, leaving it vulnerable to copycats, trademark squatters, or enforcement challenges abroad.

The Solution: Consider EU-wide or international protection through the EUIPO or WIPO. If your business sells online or exports goods, cross-border protection is essential.

Missing Out on the SME Fund 2025 The Mistake: Overlooking available financial support for IP registration.

The Risk: You may miss out on substantial savings and delay securing protection due to perceived high costs.

The Solution: Cyprus SMEs can claim up to 75% reimbursement on trademark and design fees via the EUIPO SME Fund. Our team helps you navigate and apply efficiently.



How We Help Startups Protect Their IP

At our firm, we specialize in providing proactive protection and strategic management of intellectual property rights for businesses. Here's how we support SMEs at every stage:

Trademark Strategy & Registration

We guide you through national, EU, and international trademark filings—ensuring your brand is protected before problems arise.

IP Audits & Due Diligence

We conduct detailed audits to identify existing intellectual property assets, uncover potential gaps, and provide guidance on how to enhance and safeguard your IP portfolio.

Custom Contracts

We draft tailored agreements that secure your full ownership of any work created for your business. Cross-Border Protection

Planning to scale across the EU or globally? We facilitate the registration and enforcement of IP rights across jurisdictions through the EUIPO and WIPO systems. SME Fund Support

We manage your application to the EUIPO SME Fund, helping you access up to 75% reimbursement on eligible IP fees.

Takeaway:

IP should be a strategic priority—not an afterthought. Whether you're launching a new brand or scaling into new markets, early legal advice can protect your innovation and unlock long-term value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.