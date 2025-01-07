Hands-on Example For AI Speed Gains: How ChatGPT Helps With Harvesting Inventions Faster

This is where I am coming from: the use of AI tools in patent drafting has sparked concerns among professionals about potential job losses.

These fears often stem from real-world encounters with AI-assisted patent drafting software, which can dramatically accelerate the drafting process.

AI Comes With Surprising Speed Gains. Initially.

For instance, using AI, it is possible to produce a 20-page patent application with 15 claims in just 2 hours. By comparison, completing the same task through traditional methods typically requires 10 or more hours.

However, this apparent speed boost deserves careful examination. My professional experience as a patent attorney with 28 years in the field, alongside training over 200 patent professionals in the use of AI drafting tools, reveals a more nuanced reality. Although AI may create a draft that seems adequate at first glance, these outputs often require substantial human refinement. To achieve a filing-ready patent application, significant adjustments and expertise are necessary to meet high-quality standards.

Speed Gains Are Highly Personal

On average, my own real-world data shows that AI-assisted drafting results in a 50% speed improvement, rather than the 90% increase one might initially assume. It is also worth noting that outcomes vary widely among users. While approximately 20% of professionals report achieving three to four times faster drafting speeds with AI, another 20% experience no improvement at all—half of whom find the process slower than traditional methods.

This variability highlights the importance of understanding AI as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for human expertise. By enhancing efficiency and accuracy, AI allows patent professionals to redirect their focus toward the strategic, creative, and high-value aspects of their work that cannot be automated.

An Often Overlooked Area for Speed Gains: Invention Harvesting

Invention harvesting is an area in patent drafting that emphasizes the human element: experience and interpretation. As someone who has reviewed thousands of invention disclosures and conducted countless inventor interviews, I have observed a recurring challenge. Inventors often struggle to articulate their ideas in a way that meets the explicit disclosure requirements necessary for a patent application. Extracting the essence of an invention from an inventor's implicit or inherent descriptions requires substantial experience. Using an analogy, it is like squeezing out the last bit of toothpaste from a tube—an often difficult but essential task, at least for some.

For example, inventors frequently mix technical facts with assumptions or implicit disclosures, which are less desirable for a patent application. Explicit disclosure, on the other hand, provides a clear and detailed explanation that meets the stringent standards of patent offices.

A Practical Example of Speed Gains: Understanding Technicians Faster and Better

Consider the following technical problem, described (click here) by a user of an electric vehicle:

Then I arrived at my in-laws, and my father-in-law had a 14-50 plug that he made ready for me to charge the Cybertruck. I plugged it in, and the truck wouldn't accept the charge. I was worried as the battery had less than 100 miles left, and the closest Supercharger was in Charleston, South Carolina. Then I go to Google to figure out why. The Cybertruck must have an 8-gauge electrical wire between the breaker and the outlet, but the outlet was wired with a 10-gauge wire.

For professionals familiar with U.S. electrical standards, this narrative may be self-explanatory. However, for someone with a European technical background, like myself, the paragraph is difficult to interpret without additional research or consultation. The ambiguity in this description highlights the need for tools and expertise to clarify and transform such information into actionable, patent-ready content.

In short words: what does he mean with this statement "The Cybertruck must have an 8-gauge electrical wire between the breaker and the outlet, but the outlet was wired with a 10-gauge wire"?

Leveraging AI for Clarity and Efficiency: ChatGPT to the Rescue!

In such situations, AI tools like ChatGPT can provide immediate assistance. I have asked ChatGPT the following:

what are the limits of an 8-gauge electrical wire as opposed to the limits of a 10-gauge wire?

And the reply was

The primary difference between an 8-gauge wire and a 10-gauge wire lies in their current-carrying capacity (ampacity) and voltage drop characteristics. Here are their typical limits: 8-Gauge Wire:

Ampacity: It can typically handle 40-55 amps, depending on the insulation type, installation method, and ambient temperature.

Voltage Drop: Due to its lower resistance, it experiences less voltage drop over long distances, making it more suitable for high-current applications over extended wire runs.

Applications: Commonly used for high-power devices like electric water heaters, larger air conditioners, and vehicle charging systems. 10-Gauge Wire:

Ampacity: It can typically handle 30-40 amps, again depending on the same factors as above.

Voltage Drop: It has higher resistance compared to an 8-gauge wire, which means more voltage drop over long distances, limiting its use in high-current or long-distance scenarios.

Applications: Suitable for moderate-power devices like smaller electric water heaters, small air conditioners, or residential branch circuits. Key Differences:

Thickness: An 8-gauge wire is thicker than a 10-gauge wire, allowing it to carry more current and resist heating better.

Safety Margin: The thicker 8-gauge wire provides a greater safety margin in circuits that may experience high current surges.

Code Compliance: Electrical codes often require 8-gauge wires for circuits needing 40 amps or more, whereas 10-gauge is typically limited to circuits up to 30 amps. Using a 10-gauge wire where an 8-gauge wire is required risks overheating and damage to the circuit or connected equipment. Always check local electrical codes and the device's specifications for the correct wire size.

Individuals who frequently draft patent applications will immediately recognize what occurred in this situation: one hour of work time was saved compared to traditional methods.

Do I Need to Learn GPT Prompting for Doing This?

The correct response is as follows: Yes, it is necessary to learn how to create effective GPT prompts to accomplish this task.

If you did not immediately identify the need for a GPT prompt such as, "What are the limits of an 8-gauge electrical wire compared to those of a 10-gauge wire?", you could have started with a simpler question. For example: "What does the statement, 'The Cybertruck must have an 8-gauge electrical wire between the breaker and the outlet, but the outlet was wired with a 10-gauge wire,' mean?" ChatGPT would then have clarified that the limits of an 8-gauge wire differ from those of a 10-gauge wire.

This example demonstrates how AI can significantly reduce time when preparing a patent application. It provides support by:

Explaining complex technical standards.

Resolving ambiguities in specifications.

Rephrasing technical details efficiently.

AI tools help close gaps in understanding, allowing professionals to concentrate on organizing and drafting patent applications effectively.

Conclusion

By combining AI's speed and analytical capabilities with the nuanced expertise of human professionals, the patent drafting process becomes more efficient and effective, ensuring high-quality results.

Start with AI-assisted patent drafting today, and not tomorrow.

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.