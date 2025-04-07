The Generative AI/Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: "UPC Litigation Grade" Edition

founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.

Virtual (Online)

Friday, 18th April 2025

What Is The Radical Robot Patent Drafting (RPD) Workshop?

Background

In September 2022, we organized the 1st World Robot Patent Drafting Symposium. The Symposium was organized around Edward de Bono's Six Thinking Hats. We took this time to perfect a White Book of the Robot Patent Drafting Symposium and included a lot of information about Robot Patent Drafting manufacturers as well as other useful information. The book contains all the issues that have been brought up during the Symposium, and it will serve you well. In fact, you can start with robotic patent drafting immediately after you have received it, it is fully enabling. If you do not yet have this White Book it is recommended that you buy it together your seat for the workshop.

The Radical RPD Workshop was our second event in the series that gave the attendees hands-on experience to use a Patent Drafting Robot. It was held on May 13th, 2023, which was the Saturday before INTA in Singapore. This event happened onsite in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and it was also available for online attendees.

After the second event, we continued with a series of both online and onsite workshops:

The Generative AI/Robot Patent Drafting (RPD) Workshop: 12th Edition

The upcoming Generative AI/RPD Workshop: "UPC Litigation Grade" Edition is our 12th edition in the series that offers hands-on experience in AI-assisted patent drafting. We will provide you with live demonstration and trainings on how to use different patent drafting robots.

This is an online event, so you can join us from anywhere.

The ultimate goal of this workshop is to empower you with knowledge and skills in AI-assisted patent drafting. We will guide you through the drafting process using one of the patent drafting robots that is available for you, showing you how to draft a patent starting from an invention disclosure. You will gain insights into the legal and business aspects of patents, learning how to draft, defend, and commercialise innovative technologies effectively.

This is an event that will radically change your professional life. Forever. Promised

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.