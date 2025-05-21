Athlete Branding And Commercialization: Image Rights In The Nigerian Sports Industry

Athletes today are no longer defined solely by their performance on the pitch; they have evolved into powerful personal brands that shape advertising narratives and influence consumer behaviour globally.

1. Introduction

Modern sport in Nigeria's landscape has expanded significantly, moving far beyond the game itself.2 An athlete's presence extends far beyond the field, track, or court, extending to the social media space, endorsements, sponsorships, and media appearances. This transformation is driven, in large part, by effective personal branding and the strategic management of their image rights. For Nigerian athletes who often overcome considerable challenges3 to reach national and international prominence, harnessing this commercial potential is crucial for long-term success and financial stability, both during and after their playing careers.

This article seeks to analyse athlete branding and image rights for Nigerian athletes, focusing on their potential for commercial use and protection under some relevant laws in Nigeria.

2. Understanding Athlete Branding & Image Rights

2.1 Athlete Branding

Athlete branding is the process of giving an athlete a unique public identity, reputation, and legacy both on and off the field.4 It goes beyond performance statistics, but also includes personality, values, style, and even their story. The athlete's name, image, catchphrase, and even distinctive celebrations are essential elements for athlete branding.

According to one commentator (2025),5 athlete branding is fundamentally about "how an athlete wants to be perceived, how you want to be seen, how you want to be interpreted, how you want to be understood by fans, sponsors, the country, and by the world at large".

2.2 Importance of Athlete Branding

For Nigerian athletes, effective branding can lead to open doors that adds to their prize money or club salaries. By obtaining profitable sponsorships and endorsement deals, it offers vital monetization opportunities.6 A strong brand also helps athletes stay relevant after retirement and increases their personal impact, which allows them to interact with fans and support causes like social development initiatives that benefit their communities. Examples are the retired popular basketballer, Michael Jordan and the retired famous footballer, David Beckham. They successfully transitioned their playing career into a global business brand, well after their playing days were over.7 Another example is the legendary retired Nigeria footballer, Nwankwo Kanu. In 2000, he founded the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) for the purpose of giving impoverished children and young adults in Nigeria access to corrective heart procedures.8

2.3 Image Right

Image rights reference the authority to use and prevent unauthorized uses of one's image and other personality indicators, including name, likeness, signature, voice, and style.9

It is the right to one's image that empowers the holder to decide when, how and by whom one's physically identifiable characteristics such as image, name, and voice can be recorded, reproduced, or published. The focus of image rights is the economic value of a person's public image, mostly popular personalities such as athletes and celebrities. In the United States, it is known as the right of publicity, and in continental Europe, it is referred to as personality right.10

2.3.1 Commercial Value of Image Right

With the growing significance and widespread use of visual and audio-visual content made possible by social media and the internet, image rights have become increasingly important, especially in the sports sector.11 Athletes and other public personas, such as celebrities, are commercializing their identities and images through endorsement deals and contracts.12



Companies spend significant sums to partner with popular athletes, leveraging their fame and positive image to market their goods and services. This can manifest in various forms, such as featuring the athlete in advertisements, using their likeness on merchandise, or having them endorse products on social media. For Nigerian athletes, tapping into this value stream can be a significant means for financial empowerment. Notable examples of Nigerian athletes who tapped into this value stream are: the footballer, Jay Jay Okocha who secured numerous endorsement deals to be the face of major companies like New Age, Heineken, Coca-Cola, Glo13 and in 2018, he secured a huge deal with Betking Nigeria.14 The sprinter, Oluwatobiloba Ayomide (Tobi) Amusan, also secured a lucrative endorsement deal with Glo,15 Flutterwave,16 and a 3 year endorsement deal with Premium Trust bank.17 The discus and shot put thrower, Goodness Nwachukwu, secured an endorsement deal with Visa in 2024.18



Notable international figures like Lionel Messi, who has become one of the most marketable athletes globally, securing numerous lucrative endorsement deals, has a widely reported lifetime contract with Adidas, valued at over $1 billion.19 LeBron James is another prime example of an athlete who has built a vast commercial empire through endorsements. Just like the popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James has a prominent lifetime deal with Nike, reportedly worth over $1 billion.20

2.3.2. The Nigerian Landscape on Image Rights

While the concept of image rights enjoys express recognition and legal protection in some jurisdictions, Nigeria currently lacks explicit provisions for such rights in its legislation. Nevertheless, there is gradual progress in the understanding of the concept of image rights within the country, as artistes and celebrities increasingly place value on the use of their images. This is evidenced by the previously mentioned endorsement deals secured by Nigerian athletes. Despite the absence of express legislation, protection and recognition for image rights can be sought under existing legal instruments in Nigeria as identified below.

a. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria:



Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution21 provides for the right to privacy which can be used to stop the unapproved use of one's image. An individual's visual representation may be considered private and exclusive to that individual; therefore, individuals have the right to control and forbid third parties from using or commercializing their image without their prior consent or authorization. This right of privacy is a fundamental human right of every Nigerian citizen, as enunciated in the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria v Joseph Daniel.22

In this case, Mohammed, J.C.A, explained section 37 of the constitution as:

the right to be free from public attention or the right not to have others intrude into one's private space uninvited or without one's approval. It means to be able to stay away or apart from others without observation or intrusion. It also includes the protection of personal information from others. This right to privacy is not limited to his home but extends to anything that is private and personal to him including communication and personal data.

Also, the Court of Appeal in the case of Nwali v EBSIEC & Ors,23 held that privacy of citizens is general and not limited to their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations, and telegraphic communications.

b. Data Protection Act:



Section 65 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act24 defines personal data as any information relating to an individual who can be identified or is identifiable, directly or indirectly. Therefore, the image of an individual falls within this definition of personal data because it can be used to identify a person. Section 3525 of the Act also provides that a data subject can revoke consent at any time for the processing of their personal data. This provides a significant avenue for protecting one's image from unauthorized use within the data protection legal framework in Nigeria.

c. Copyright Act:

The Copyright Act26 provides for the protection of Literary and Artistic works which include photographs, and artistic reproductions that use an athlete's image as long as they adhere to the copyright protection criteria of originality, and fixed form of expression. Also, the proper delineation of copyright ownership dynamics such as between a Photographer vs. Athlete is important and frequently hinges on contractual agreements. The author of a photograph is the one who took the photo, not the subject (the person whose snapshot was taken).27 According to section 28(3) of the Copyright Act 2022, the photographer retains copyright of the image even if the person whose image is captured commissions the work, unless there is an agreement to the contrary. This can result in circumstances where people appear to have no control over how their images are used and exploited in the future since authorship is considered to belong to the person who created the image or took the photograph.28 An example of this would be selfies, in which people take pictures of themselves alone using phones or other similar devices, which are frequently posted on the Internet and social networking sites. Nevertheless, the owners may permit internet users to freely copy, use, and share such photographs, but an action for copyright infringement can be taken, especially against those who use the images for commercial purposes without consent.

d. Trade Marks Act:

Section 67 of the Trade Marks Act,29 as amended by the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Act sets out a non-exhaustive list of signs that may be used as trademarks.30 This list may include certain distinguishing traits or personal qualities that are connected to well-known individuals, specifically with reference to their name, signature, image, facial or spoken expression. Also, by virtue of section 67 of the Trade Marks Act,31 a mark can only be registered for certain products or categories of products and services (in the course of trade). Thus, under the Act, an athlete may register his/her name, signature, logo, or even a distinguishing likeness if depicted as a trademark. This grants exclusive rights to athletes to use these marks (name, signature, image, facial or spoken expression) in relation to specific goods or services, preventing others from using them in a way that suggests endorsement or association.



Besides the official legislation on trademarks, there is also a legal concept called Passing Off. This could potentially help protect a person's image rights. For instance, if someone tries to mislead consumers into thinking their products or services are connected to an established persona belonging to an athlete (like using the image without permission), the law of passing off allows the athlete to take action against them. The athlete can bring this action for passing off whether or not the persona is a registered trademark.32

e. Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015:

Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act33 prohibits the unauthorized use of a person's electronic identification features, such as signatures or passwords, for fraudulent purposes online.34 Furthermore, the Act criminalizes fraudulently impersonating another individual or entity online to gain an unfair advantage or cause harm.35 Thus, the use of a person's image or other distinctive personal attributes in the online environment without their consent may constitute fraudulent impersonation under section 22 of this Act.36 It is important to note, however, that this aspect of the Cybercrimes Act is limited to actions taken within the online sphere and results in criminal rather than civil proceedings.

2. Building and Managing a Brand as an Athlete

Once an athlete establishes a brand, it is vital to communicate the brand to effectively avoid being unrecognized or misperceived. A social media account is crucial for brand recognition, fan interaction, sponsor appeal, and revenue generation in today's digital world. Launching a marketing campaign involves social media Search Engine Optimization (SEO), community engagement, and blogging.37 Ensure the engagement of a reliable agent and seek the agency's insights in connecting with the fanbase. Social media offers direct connection and audience feedback, if its potential is properly leveraged.

Sports marketing agencies can help in building a brand to attract partners like Nike, Adidas, Puma, MTN, Glo, etc. Athlete marketing agencies can assist in creating a strong brand identity and recognition strategy, managing various aspects from product packaging to social media content.

3. Safeguarding Image Rights as an Athlete

Protecting image rights requires proactive legal understanding. In Nigeria's evolving sports landscape, protecting athlete rights is crucial for the advancement of the sector, and this is achievable through contracts and endorsement deals.38

3.1 Contracts

A sports contract is an agreement where an athlete is employed or commits to participate in professional or amateur sporting events.39 These contracts are crucial for establishing the terms and conditions of the athlete's relationship with teams, leagues, sponsors, and other involved parties. They detail the rights, responsibilities, and obligations of everyone involved. Sports law contracts address legal contractual matters within the sports industry, encompassing standard contract principles.40 Common examples include player and club contracts, which are binding, outline obligations, and must comply with Nigerian law.

For instance, in football, according to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) recommendations,41 "the Club and the Player have to agree how the Player's image rights are exploited, if applicable. As a recommendation and principle, the individual player may exploit his rights by himself (if not conflicting with club's sponsors/partners) whilst the Club may exploit the Player's image rights as part of a group and/or the whole squad."

In summary, athletes inherently own the rights to their own image, however, their employment by a club/employer necessitates a formal agreement. This agreement is vital for safeguarding the player's individual rights while also granting the club defined permissions to utilize the player's image, particularly in group or squad contexts as often recommended by governing bodies like FIFA. Such agreements ensure a clear framework for how the player's personal brand can be commercially exploited by both parties. To simply put, athletes can exploit their image right as well as their clubs/employers, but athletes must not overlook the importance of utilizing a contract for the commercialization of their image right with clubs or employers.

3.2 Endorsement Deals

Endorsement is another significant way athletes commercialize their image rights. This encompasses sponsorship which involves a company paying an athlete for general marketing rights, like appearing in advertisements or wearing branded gear, to increase the company's visibility.42 Another means of endorsement is Merchandising which involves using the athlete's image to create and sell a company's products, requiring significant investment in the athlete's brand and trademarks.

Endorsement agreement can also be seen as a business strategy between athletes and sponsors.43 This agreement grants the sponsoring company the right to use the athlete's name, image, and reputation. Key elements of an endorsement contract include agreed compensation, appearance obligations, contract duration, indemnification clauses, and royalties.44

4. Conclusion

The branding and image rights of Nigerian athletes represent significant potential for both the athletes themselves and the growth of the Nigerian sports industry. Key actions include utilizing current legislations in Nigeria, pushing for stronger legal safeguards, and sensitizing athletes on commercialization of their rights. By actively shaping their public image and carefully managing their image rights, they can improve their financial stability, increase their impact, and boost Nigeria's sports industry and the economy.

