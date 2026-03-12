Webinar: Nigeria's Tax Playbook: Rules, Reliefs & Treaties

SimmonsCooper Partners (“SCP”) is a full service law firm in Nigeria with offices in Lagos and Abuja. SCP is one of Nigeria’s leading practices for transactions relating to all aspects of competition law, commercial litigation, regulatory compliance, project finance and energy. Our team has gained extensive experience in advising both local and international clients.

Doing business in Nigeria - or thinking about it?

Tax rules are shifting fast and the cost of non-compliance is rising. Whether you're already operating in the market or exploring entry, understanding your obligations under the new Nigeria Tax Act, available incentives, and treaty-based reliefs is now business-critical. From investor obligations to cross-border tax structuring, there's a lot to get right and even more to lose if you don't.

Watch this webinarfor a practical, business-focused session unpacking Nigeria's evolving tax landscape. We'll walk through what's changed, what it means for your business, and how to position yourself for compliance and advantage under the current laws.

Key topics include:

Taxpayer Obligations: Understand your core duties from filing requirements to record-keeping, withholding obligations, and the regulators' current focus areas. We'll cover both corporate and individual taxpayer risks.

Tax reliefs & Incentives: Explore the current reliefs available under Nigerian law, including investment-based deductions, sector-specific exemptions, and capital allowances that could ease your tax burden.

Double Tax Treaties: Learn how to use Nigeria's tax treaties to minimise double taxation and structure cross-border transactions efficiently. We'll share practical examples of how foreign investors can navigate this space efficiently.

This webinar is designed for investors, CFOs, in-house counsel, compliance officers, and business leaders looking to confidently navigat Nigerian tax issues, structure operations effectively, and avoid costly missteps.

Expect real-world insights, practical case examples, and actionable takeaways you can apply - whether you're investing, expanding, or reviewing your Nigerian tax position.

