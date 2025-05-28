ARTICLE
28 May 2025

The Legality Or Otherwise Of Paying Taxes On Sales/consumption To Both The Federal And State Governments By Nigerian Companies' - Part A

Gresyndale Legal

Contributor

This write-up is premised on the demand made for payment of VAT by the Federal Government which is currently charged on goods and services (except those exempted) purchased...
Nigeria Tax
Tolani Fashina
INTRODUCTION

This write-up is premised on the demand made for payment of VAT by the Federal Government which is currently charged on goods and services (except those exempted) purchased by a consumer at the rate of 7.5% of the total sales and the demand by State Governments for consumption taxes (called by various names) on goods and services purchased by a consumer at the rate stipulated in the law and charged on the total sales to such consumer. The major question that calls for concern is whether these demands amount to double taxation and whether Companies are obliged to accede to the demand of both taxing authorities.

Highlighted below is a table of consumption taxes which are imposed by some of the State Governments and which are payable in addition to VAT. Also highlighted in the table are comments on the status of some of these laws for which further elaboration will be given elsewhere in this write-up.

VAT on the other hand is imposed at the rate of 7.5% on the cost of all vatable goods and services which if applied to hotels and restaurants will mean goods and services consumed in these organisations.

This question as to who is to collect VAT or consumption tax has been a subject of debate as far back as 1979 and has continued till date, largely due to the interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution, the most recent of which is the case of AG Rivers State v. FIRS & AG Fed.

State

Law imposing consumption tax

Summary of the provisions of respective state laws

Comments

Oyo

Oyo State Hotels Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption

Law, 2021

Imposes 5% tax on the total amount payable by a consumer (excluding VAT) on goods and services provided in hotels, restaurants, and event centres

 

Abuja

Entertainment Tax Act, Laws of the FCT 2007 and

Entertainment Fees

Regulations 2014

 Imposes a 5% entertainment fee on the total bill or invoice (excluding VAT) on goods and services provided in a hospitality or leisure establishment in the

FCT

Invalidated by the FCT High court in earlier suits but validated by the Court of Appeal in Hon Minister of FCT & Anor v.

Olayinka Oyelami Hotels Ltd (2017) LPELR-42876 (CA)

Ogun

Event Centres Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption

Law (2011)

Imposes 5% tax on foods and drinks consumed in hotels, restaurants, bars and event

 

Rivers

Hotel Occupancy                 and

Restaurant Consumption

Law, 2016

Imposes a tax of 4% of the total bill issued to the consumer (excluding Value Added Tax) in respect of goods and services consumed in hotels, restaurants and event centres within the state

 

Cross

Rivers

Cross   River   State            Tourism

Development Levy Law, 2017

Imposes a tax of 5% of the total consumption of goods and services by a consumer in the

hospitality section

Delta State

Delta State Hotel Occupancy,

Restaurant and Departmental               Stores Consumption Tax Act, 2017

Imposes a tax of 5% of the total bill issued to a consumer for goods and services provided in any restaurant, hotel, hotel facility, event centre, departmental store or

supermarket in the state

Has been challenged by the citizen with               a general refusal to comply

Edo state

Hotels  and      Event            Centres

Occupancy and Restaurants Consumption Law of Edo

State 2011

Imposes a tax of 5% of the total bill issued to a consumer for goods and services provided in any restaurant, hotel, hotel facility or event centre in the state

 

Kano State

Section 96 and 97, Kano State Revenue

Administration (amendment

law) 2017

The said sections impose consumption taxes at the rate of 5% of the total cost of goods and services bought by or supplied to consumers in hotels, restaurants, eateries, bakeries, takeaway, suya spot, shopping mall, stores, event centres and other similar businesses

Has been rendered null and void in Nigeria Employers

Consultative

Association

(NECA) and Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited v.

Kano SIRS

Ondo State

Ondo State Revenue

Administration Law, 2018

The law imposes a tax at the rate of 5% of the total bill issued to the Consumer (excluding VAT) for the use or possession of any hotel, hotel facility or event centre or for purchase of consumable goods or services in any restaurant whether or not located within a hotel.

 

Lagos

Hotel                  Occupancy                 and

Restaurant                   Consumption

Law, 2009

The law imposes a tax at the rate of 5% of the total bill issued to the Consumer (excluding VAT) for the use or possession of any hotel, hotel facility or event centre or for purchase of consumable goods or services in any restaurant.

Was upheld in Mas

Everest Hotels Limited v. AG

Lagos              (2010)              2

TLRN 1; and HOMAL v. AG Lagos & FIRS

(2019) 47 TLRN 1 to the effect that only the FIRS cannot collect VAT in

these

organisations. This position has now been set aside on appeal in the HOMAL case and the Courts have upheld FIRS power alone to impose

VAT

Enugu State

Finance Law, Cap 77 Laws of

Enugu State, 2004

The law imposes 5% tax called Purchase Tax on total bill issued to a customer on sales or services purchased at a hotel, hotel business including guest house, inn, motel, and other similar institutions which provide a boarding, lodging, catering, laundry and other ancillary services; sale of cigar, cigarette, beer, alcoholic drink, soft drinks, etc; laundry services…

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tolani Fashina
Tolani Fashina
