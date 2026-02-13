Transportation Sector Stakeholders' Report

- within Transport topic(s)
Introduction
This Stakeholders' Report reviews key legal, regulatory, and policy developments in Nigeria's transportation sector during 2025. The period was characterised by heightened regulatory intervention, fiscal restructuring, and stronger alignment with regional and international transport frameworks.
The transportation sector remains central to Nigeria's economic growth, trade facilitation, national security, and regional integration. In response to persistent infrastructure gaps, safety concerns, fragmented governance structures, and rising logistics costs, regulators in 2025 intensified reform efforts that are aimed at recalibrating the legal and institutional landscape governing the sector.
This Report highlights major policy initiatives, regulatory instruments, and sector - wide reforms introduced during the review period and provides a forward - looking outlook for 2026 to guide operators, investors, and regulators.
Executive Summary / High-impact Issues
The 2025 regulatory year marked a structural shift in Nigeria's transportation governance model.
Rather than isolated interventions, reforms reflected a coordinated push toward safety harmonisation , fiscal discipline, environmental sustainability, digitalisation , and regional integration.
Key high-impact Developments included:
- Federal approval of the National Land Transport Policy , 2025, establishes a unified framework for road and rail governance.
- Amendments to Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines , strengthening oversight of ride - hailing and urban mobility platforms.
- Senate advancement of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Transition and Green Mobility Bill , signalling regulatory movement toward low - emission transport systems.
- Introduction of multimodal accident investigation regulations by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).
- Announcement of the NCAA Zero - Debt Strategy , effective January 2026, requiring Advance Payment Guarantees (APGs) for airlines.
- Operationalisation of the AfCFTA Air Corridor , integrating transportation policy with continental trade frameworks.
Collectively, these measures reflect that the transport sector is transitioning toward a more compliance - driven, technology - enabled, and sustainability - conscious regulatory environment.
