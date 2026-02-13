ARTICLE
13 February 2026

Transportation Sector Stakeholders' Report

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
This Stakeholders' Report reviews key legal, regulatory, and policy developments in Nigeria's transportation sector during 2025. The period was characterised by heightened regulatory intervention, fiscal restructuring...
Nigeria Transport
Sesugh Famave,Ifeanyi Ezechukwu,Lynda Agukwe
+2 Authors
Sesugh Famave’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Consumer Protection and Technology topic(s)

Introduction

This Stakeholders' Report reviews key legal, regulatory, and policy developments in Nigeria's transportation sector during 2025. The period was characterised by heightened regulatory intervention, fiscal restructuring, and stronger alignment with regional and international transport frameworks.

The transportation sector remains central to Nigeria's economic growth, trade facilitation, national security, and regional integration. In response to persistent infrastructure gaps, safety concerns, fragmented governance structures, and rising logistics costs, regulators in 2025 intensified reform efforts that are aimed at recalibrating the legal and institutional landscape governing the sector.

This Report highlights major policy initiatives, regulatory instruments, and sector - wide reforms introduced during the review period and provides a forward - looking outlook for 2026 to guide operators, investors, and regulators.

Executive Summary / High-impact Issues

The 2025 regulatory year marked a structural shift in Nigeria's transportation governance model.

Rather than isolated interventions, reforms reflected a coordinated push toward safety harmonisation , fiscal discipline, environmental sustainability, digitalisation , and regional integration.

Key high-impact Developments included:

  • Federal approval of the National Land Transport Policy , 2025, establishes a unified framework for road and rail governance.
  • Amendments to Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines , strengthening oversight of ride - hailing and urban mobility platforms.
  • Senate advancement of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Transition and Green Mobility Bill , signalling regulatory movement toward low - emission transport systems.
  • Introduction of multimodal accident investigation regulations by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).
  • Announcement of the NCAA Zero - Debt Strategy , effective January 2026, requiring Advance Payment Guarantees (APGs) for airlines.
  • Operationalisation of the AfCFTA Air Corridor , integrating transportation policy with continental trade frameworks.

Collectively, these measures reflect that the transport sector is transitioning toward a more compliance - driven, technology - enabled, and sustainability - conscious regulatory environment.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sesugh Famave
Sesugh Famave
Photo of Ifeanyi Ezechukwu
Ifeanyi Ezechukwu
Photo of Babatunde Oyewole
Babatunde Oyewole
Photo of Lynda Agukwe
Lynda Agukwe
Photo of Justice Theophilus
Justice Theophilus
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More