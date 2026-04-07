Nigeria's Mining Fiscal Regime Under The New Tax Laws: Analysis Of Key Changes And Implications

INTRODUCTION

The Federal Government has introduced significant fiscal reforms in the mining sector with the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025 (NTA) and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025 (NTAA). These new laws represent a definitive departure from the previous fiscal regime, which was primarily governed by the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 (the "Mining Act") and the Companies Income Tax Act, 1977 (as amended) (CITA). This article examines the critical shifts introduced by the new regime and their legal and commercial implications for investors in the sector.

OVERVIEW OF THE KEY CHANGES AND THEIR IMPACTS

The NTA, which took effect on 1 January 2026, establishes a unified system for tax and royalty administration across all sectors of the economy and supersedes the previous laws relating to taxes, levies and royalties, including any conflicting provisions of the Mining Act and its regulations.1 The key changes that specifically affect operators in the mining sector are examined below.

1. Tax Credit Framework Replaces Tax Holiday

The NTA has made a significant change to the incentives framework for mining projects by deleting section 28 of the Mining Act. This provision previously conferred a three-year corporate income tax holiday on qualifying mining companies from the date of commencement of operations, extendable for a further two years. This tax holiday was similar to the pioneer status incentive previously available to pioneer industries under the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act, 1970, which has also been repealed by the NTA.

Under the NTA, the tax holiday regime has been replaced with the Economic Development Tax Incentive – a capital expenditure-linked incentive that functions as a tax credit rather than a tax exemption. Under the new incentives framework, eligible companies can claim an Economic Development Tax Credit ("EDT Credit") at a rate of 5% per annum on qualifying capital expenditure over a 5-year period from the company's production day ("Priority Period"). The EDT Credit can be utilised to offset the income tax payable for any year of assessment during the Priority Period, subject to the minimum tax requirements under section 57 of the NTA. Section 176(3) provides that utilised tax credits after the end of the Priority Period may be carried forward for a further period of 5 years. However, the reference to "utilised tax credits," rather than "unutilised tax credits," appears inconsistent with the carry forward mechanism and will require regulatory clarification.2

Implications for Project Economics

This shift from a tax holiday to a tax credit regime marks a fundamental change in policy in the design of fiscal incentives for capital-intensive sectors such as mining. It could have significant implications for existing and proposed mining investments, particularly where project economics and financing structures were modelled on the assumption of a defined tax relief period following the commencement of operations.3 Unlike tax holidays, which offer upfront fiscal certainty during the early years of operation, the EDT Credit provides benefits only if the company has taxable profits (above the minimum tax threshold) and sufficient tax liabilities to utilise the credit. While this approach preserves the possibility of tax revenue during the Priority Period and ties benefits to actual investment, it also shifts fiscal support away from the early, high-risk phases of mining project development, with potential implications for project bankability and financing structures.

Eligibility for EDT Credit

To qualify for the EDT Credit, companies must submit an application to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission for an Economic Development Incentive Certificate. The NIPC recommends eligible applications to the Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment, who then recommends them to the President for approval. This application process marks a shift from what previously obtained under the Mining Act, where eligibility for the tax holiday did not require any regulatory approval.

The certificate is valid for five years from the production day and may be extended for an additional five years, provided that the company reinvests 100% of its profits during the incentive period in expansion. The certificate may be cancelled if the holder fails to commence production within a specified period or fails to meet any condition specified in the certificate.

A key observation is that, unlike the Mining Act, the NTA does not expressly restrict eligibility for the EDT Credit to mineral title holders. This omission allows greater flexibility in structuring unincorporated joint ventures or collaborative arrangements in mining projects, where parties directly involved in mining operations but not holding mineral titles could potentially qualify for the EDT Credit, subject to regulatory interpretation.

Unlike the previous tax relief regime, which applied to all mineral title holders engaged in the production of any mineral, the NTA introduces a layered eligibility requirement. Eligibility for the EDT Credit is first limited to companies operating within designated priority sectors and, within those sectors, to companies engaged in the production of specifically identified priority products or services. The NTA also prescribes minimum qualifying capital expenditure thresholds and limits the availability of the incentive to a defined period, ending on a sunset date applicable to the relevant priority sector. The relevant parameters for the mining sector are outlined in Schedule 10 of the NTA and are reproduced below.

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Footnotes

1. NTA, s. 201(1).

2. Section 176(3), NTA uses the word "utilised" rather than "unitilised," which appears more logical given the context.