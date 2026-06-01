Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Decommissioning And Abandonment Regulations 2026

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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”) has issued the Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations, 2026 (the “2026 Regulations”), repealing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations, 2023 (the “2023 Regulations”), with effect from 9 March 2026.
While the 2023 Regulations established the foundational framework for Decommissioning and Abandonment (“D&A”) obligations in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (“PIA” or the “Act”), the 2026 Regulations largely retain this structure but introduce targeted refinements aimed at addressing implementation challenges, funding constraints, and lifecycle compliance gaps.
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