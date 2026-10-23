News: Ecowas Court Rules In Favour Of Guinea-Bissau Detainees In Landmark Suit Filed By Adeola Oyinlade & Co.

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ABUJA, NIGERIA – 5 October 2026 – The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has today ruled in favour of applicants represented by leading Nigerian law firm Adeola Oyinlade & Co., in a landmark human rights application (Suit No: ECW/CCJ/APP/05/26) challenging their arbitrary detention by state authorities in Guinea-Bissau.

The Court found Guinea-Bissau liable for grave violations of the applicants’ fundamental human rights and ordered the government of Guinea-Bissau to pay thirty million CFA Francs (XOF) in compensation to the applicants.

The suit, instituted before the regional court in January 2026, was brought on behalf of five prominent figures:

Domingos Simões Pereira: Former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, President of the National People’s Assembly, and leader of the main opposition party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC);

Former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, President of the National People’s Assembly, and leader of the main opposition party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC); Octávio Lopes: Senior lawyer and key leader within the PAIGC;

Senior lawyer and key leader within the PAIGC; Roberto Mbes’ba: Prominent Bissau-Guinean politician, lawyer, and leader in the Social Renewal Party (PRS);

Prominent Bissau-Guinean politician, lawyer, and leader in the Social Renewal Party (PRS); Marciano Indi: Bissau-Guinean politician and elected deputy in the 11th Legislature under the PAIGC; and

Bissau-Guinean politician and elected deputy in the 11th Legislature under the PAIGC; and Augusto Nansambe: PAIGC party lawyer and political commentator who was brutally assaulted and abducted from his residence on 28 December 2025 by armed men.

Adeola Oyinlade & Co., led by Senior Partner and Lead Counsel Adeola Austin Oyinlade, stated that the decision represents a decisive affirmation of the right to liberty, human dignity, and effective judicial protection across West Africa.

The firm emphasised that the application was never confined to the political standing of a single individual.

‘This case has never been merely about one individual. From the outset, we made clear that it was about safeguarding the dignity and fundamental freedoms of all citizens across West Africa,’ Oyinlade said.

‘Today’s judgment is a vital affirmation that fundamental rights are not privileges granted at the discretion of those who wield executive power. They are statutory rights protected by international law and strictly enforceable through regional institutions of justice.’

‘We now expect full, immediate, and holistic compliance with the judgment. A judicial ruling protecting personal liberty must not remain a mere declaration on paper. Justice is complete only when the rights recognised by the Court are effectively enjoyed by those to whom they belong.’

The regional court’s judgment follows sustained international outcry regarding political detentions and the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau.

The African Union Peace and Security Council has repeatedly demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Pereira and fellow political detainees, emphasising full respect for fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the ECOWAS Commission has called for Mr. Pereira’s complete release and guarantees for his fundamental rights.

Separately, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed grave concern over arbitrary arrests and detentions following the November 2025 political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, calling for the immediate release of all persons detained without legal process.

Adeola Oyinlade & Co. stressed that the regional Court of Justice’s decision underscores the crucial role of supranational judicial bodies in delivering binding remedies where domestic human rights protections are compromised.

‘This is a monumental moment for the Applicants, their families, and everyone committed to the rule of law,’ Oyinlade added. ‘It demonstrates that regional judicial institutions carry an imperative responsibility to ensure fundamental rights remain protected, even during periods of severe political instability.’

The firm formally called on the relevant authorities in Guinea-Bissau to comply fully and without delay with the ECOWAS Court’s binding judgment and enforcement orders.

Adeola Oyinlade & Co. reaffirmed its dedication to pursuing all available legal mechanisms under regional and international law to protect human rights, defend democratic governance, and uphold the rule of law across Africa.