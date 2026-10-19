World Space Week 2026: The Rocket Revolution

There is a quiet contest underway across Africa over the housing and use of data. The question that keeps recurring is a simple one: where does African data live, and whose law governs it while it does? As a continent that generates a rising share of the world’s digital activity yet, by several estimates, hosts only about one per cent of the world’s data centre capacity, with a large portion of its data stored on servers in the United States and Europe, the answer carries real economic and legal weight. If the National Digital Cloud Policy set the rules for where African data must live, the data centre is where that ambition meets concrete, power and water.

Growing Number of Data Centres

Construction is accelerating, Nigeria has become West Africa’s primary digital hub, hosting around twenty colocation facilities, the majority clustered in Lagos, which alone accounts for close to a third of the country’s data centre revenue.

Rack Centre in Ikeja was the pioneer, the first carrier-neutral Tier III certified facility in West Africa. Equinix entered the market in 2022 by acquiring MainOne, whose MDXi facility in Lekki anchors the region to Europe through the MainOne submarine cable, and has since announced further Lagos investment. Africa Data Centres, part of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies group, runs a substantial Lagos facility as part of a pan-African expansion. Digital Realty established its footprint by acquiring Medallion Data Centres.Open Access Data Centres announced a hyperscale-ready Lagos facility to be built in phases, Nxtra by Airtel broke ground on a hyperscale campus, and the newer entrant Kasi Cloud, backed in part by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, has opened the first phase of a large Lekki campus explicitly designed for AI-intensive computing, with a second site planned in Eket. More recently still, new entrants have continued to join the Lagos race. Lagos State itself has spoken of a significant pipeline of additional capacity and set public capacity targets for the end of the decade.

The pattern repeats across West Africa and the continent. Senegal opened its Diamniadio National Data Centre as an explicit sovereignty project and has continued to expand. Côte d’Ivoire, long served only by private operators in Abidjan, is now building its first state-owned National Data Centre. Gabon inaugurated its first sovereign Tier III facility, having previously hosted almost none of its own data domestically. Mali, Burkina Faso and others have followed. The through-line is unmistakable: governments have stopped treating data infrastructure as a purely commercial concern and started treating it as a question of sovereignty.

Why It Matters

The strategic case for hosting data on home soil rests on three pillars;

The first is legal control: Data sovereignty, at its core, is the principle that data generated within a country’s borders should be governed by that country’s laws. When African data sits on foreign servers, it is exposed to foreign jurisdiction, foreign access regimes and foreign surveillance, and the individuals and institutions to whom that data relates have limited practical recourse. Local hosting brings the data back within the reach of national law. The second is economic value: Data is an asset, and hosting it abroad exports the value of processing, storing and building upon it. Local infrastructure keeps that value, and the jobs and downstream industries that come with it, closer to home. Several African governments now mandate that sensitive categories of data, particularly government, financial and health records, be stored in-country, and central banks in the region increasingly require that domestic transactions route through local switches. The third is resilience and access: Proximity reduces latency, strengthens continuity, and lessens dependence on a handful of foreign providers whose commercial or political priorities may not align with the host nation’s.

Challenges of Data Centres

For all its promise, the data centre is a demanding tenant, and the challenges it creates are practical, physical and, increasingly, legal.

Energy: A data centre is, in essence, a very large and very constant consumer of electricity. In markets where the national grid already struggles to meet demand, this is a serious tension. Nigeria’s grid has long been unable to deliver reliable power at the scale its population needs, and the practical consequence is that many facilities run substantially on gas or diesel generation. That has its own knock-on effects: cost, emissions and localised air pollution from fossil-fuel and backup generators, which carries public-health implications for the communities nearby. Cooling and water: Servers generate enormous heat, and rejecting that heat is one of the most resource-intensive parts of running a facility. Many large data centres rely on evaporative cooling, which consumes water directly, often potable water drawn from municipal supply. The figures are striking: industry estimates suggest a single one-megawatt facility can consume in the region of 25 million litres of water a year, and a medium-sized centre can use hundreds of thousands of litres a day. In water-stressed environments, that places the digital economy in direct competition with households and agriculture for a scarce resource. The choice of cooling technology matters greatly here, as closed-loop and dry-cooling systems consume far less water than open evaporative systems, which is why cooling design is becoming an environmental and regulatory question rather than a purely engineering one. Environmental harm. Beyond water withdrawal, there is thermal discharge, where warmed water returned to the environment can stress aquatic ecosystems, alongside the broader carbon footprint of energy-hungry, often fossil-powered operations, and the land-use and biodiversity effects of large campuses. These are the environmental trade-offs that sit beneath the clean language of the cloud. People and land displacement. Hyperscale campuses occupy significant land, and the siting of that land is rarely neutral. Where facilities are placed on or near occupied or communally held land, questions of displacement, resettlement, compensation and community consent arise. Noise, traffic and the concentration of environmental burdens on host communities are real considerations that a responsible development process must address rather than assume away.

None of this is an argument against data centres. It is an argument for building them with the legal and environmental groundwork done properly, so that the benefits are captured and the harms are anticipated, allocated and mitigated by agreement rather than litigated after the fact.

Intellectual Property and Data Centres

Data centres are a dense bundle of intellectual property and contractual rights. Beyond the data-residency rules addressed in our review of the National Digital Cloud Policy, the facility itself is where much of the legal value, and legal risk, actually sits and manifests in the following layers

The cooling architecture, chip-level liquid-cooling systems, power-management systems and the design of an AI-ready, high-density facility are frequently protected by patents and trade secrets, much of it owned by foreign technology partners and equipment vendors. The software that orchestrates the facility, and the platforms that run on top of it, are protected by copyright and licensed rather than owned. The operator’s name, and its certifications and standards, function as trade marks and quality signals.

Crucially, hosting data locally does not by itself confer sovereignty over the intellectual property embedded in the systems that process it: a nation can hold its data on home soil while remaining wholly dependent on foreign-owned software, processors and cloud services. True digital sovereignty, then, is not only about the location of data but about ownership of, or at least enforceable rights over, the technology stack that gives that data value.

For African operators, developers and governments, the intellectual property questions are therefore central. Who owns the design and engineering IP in a facility built by a foreign contractor? What are the terms of the technology-licensing and technology-transfer arrangements, and do they build local capacity or entrench dependence? How are trade secrets protected across a chain of local and foreign partners? How are the software licences that underpin the whole operation structured, and what happens on termination? Getting these right at the contracting stage is what separates a genuinely sovereign asset from a nationally located but foreign-controlled one.

Practical Implications for the Legal Landscape

For those advising in this space, the rise of the data centre reshapes the work in concrete ways.

Data-protection and localisation compliance moves from theory to daily practice, as operators and their customers must map which categories of data must be hosted where, and structure cross-border transfers accordingly. Development itself becomes a legal exercise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, host-community and resettlement agreements, and power and water supply arrangements. The technology contracts, the construction, engineering, equipment-supply, software-licensing and technology-transfer agreements, become critical documents where sovereignty is either secured or signed away. Regulatory engagement across energy, environment, telecommunications and data-protection regulators becomes routine. And the whole enterprise sits within a still-fragmented regional legal framework, in which relatively few states have ratified continental instruments and national regimes often diverge, so that a pan-African build cannot assume a single rule book.

Conclusion

Africa’s data centre boom is one of the most consequential infrastructure stories of the decade, and it is fundamentally a legal story wearing an engineering costume. The facilities rising across Lagos, Abidjan, Dakar and beyond will determine not only where African data lives, but who controls it, who profits from it, and at what cost to power grids, water tables and host communities.

The opportunity is real, and so is the risk of building sovereignty in name while ceding it in substance, through the fine print of the licences, supply agreements and technology-transfer terms that underpin every facility. The countries, operators and developers that treat data sovereignty as a whole-of-stack legal question, covering data, land, energy, environment and intellectual property together, rather than a matter of server location alone, will be the ones that turn this boom into lasting and genuinely owned digital capacity.