ARTICLE
21 November 2024

International Men's Day: Mental Health And Work- Life In The Industry

Tope Adebayo LP

International Men's Day (IMD), celebrated on 19th November each year, is an opportunity to recognize the contributions and challenges of men across the globe...
Nigeria Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
INTRODUCTION

International Men's Day (IMD), celebrated  on  th 19 November  each  year, is  an opportunity to  recognize  the  contributions  and  challenges  of  men across the globe. The theme for this year's  IMD is "Men's Health Champions" which centers  on  the  promotion  of men's  mental  health, a critical issue that has often been neglected. Men  face unique societal pressures that can  significantly impact their emotional well-being,  particularly those working in high-pressure  fields like law, where balancing professional and  personal demands is a common struggle.

The legal industry, known for its intense  workloads, high expectations, and  competitive  atmosphere,  is  notorious  for  placing  immense  pressure  on  its  professionals.  For  men,  these  challenges  can  be  compounded  by  traditional  gender norms that emphasize strength, stoicism,  and success, which may discourage them from  seeking  help.  This  article  explores  the  mental  health challenges men face in the legal  sector,  the impact of work-life imbalance, and possible  solutions to promote a healthier and more  supportive work environment.

MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH: A SILENT CRISIS

Men's mental health is often overshadowed by  societal expectations that men should be  resilient, unemotional, and capable of handling  stress without seeking help. These expectations  can lead to men internalizing struggles,  potentially resulting in burnout, anxiety, depression, or  substance abuse. Despite recent  progress in reducing the stigma around mental  health, men  are  still  significantly less likely to  seek therapy or counseling compared to women.

Statistics reveal the  gravity of the issue. A  2021 report indicates  that men are three to  four times more likely  to die by suicide than  women.1

While  women  are  more  likely  to  report  symptoms  of  depression  and  anxiety,  men  are  often  underdiagnosed because their emotional distress tends to manifest as anger, irritability, or risk-taking  behaviors rather than  sadness.2 This disparity highlights a gap in mental health  support for men, particularly in industries where stress is a constant companion, such as law.

MENTAL HEALTH IN THE LEGAL PROFESSION

The legal industry is a notoriously high-stress field,  with long working hours, high client demands, and  constant  pressure  to  perform  at  exceptional  levels.  Lawyers  frequently  deal  with  emotionally  charged  cases, ethical dilemmas, and immense workloads that  can lead to exhaustion and chronic stress. For many,  the pressure to win cases or meet clients' expectations  comes  at the  expense of their mental health.  Legal  work often involves adversarial environments,  reinforcing traditional masculine ideals of toughness  and  aggression. As  a result, male lawyers may feel  uncomfortable acknowledging struggles with anxiety,  depression, or burnout, fearing it could be perceived  as weakness or incompetence.

A study by the American Bar Association (ABA) revealed alarming levels of mental health issues within  the legal community. It found that 28% of lawyers reported symptoms of depression, 19% experienced  symptoms of anxiety, and 11.4% of lawyers had suicidal thoughts. 3 In addition, many lawyers struggle with  substance abuse, often turning to alcohol or drugs as a  coping mechanism for the immense  pressures they face. For male lawyers, these statistics reflect an alarming reality, as they are more likely  to suffer in silence due to societal expectations around masculinity.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE: THE ELUSIVE IDEAL IN LAW

Work-life balance is challenging in many professions, but the legal industry is particularly notorious in  this regard. Lawyers frequently work 40-60 hours per week, with an expectation of constant availability  for clients, partners, and senior colleagues. The resulting lack of personal time can have a devastating  effect on mental health, as it reduces the opportunity for stress relief, family interactions, and social  activities that provide emotional support.

For men, achieving a healthy work-life balance in  law  can be particularly  challenging due to the  added  pressure  of  fulfilling  traditional  gender  roles as breadwinners.

Many male lawyers may feel  compelled  to work longer hours  and take on more responsibilities  to meet financial expectations  and support their families.

This  pressure  is  exacerbated  by  a  workplace  culture that often equates long hours with  dedication and success.

While some law firms have started implementing  flexible work policies or mental health  initiatives, many male lawyers feel reluctant to  take  advantage  of  these  programs  for  fear  of  being seen as less committed. This creates a cycle  where  men  continue  to  overwork  themselves,  leading  to  burnout  and  further  mental  health  struggles.

THE IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGY AND REMOTE WORK

The rise of technology has also played a role in  complicating the work-life balance for legal  professionals.  While  digital  tools  and  remote  work options offer flexibility, they also make it  harder to disconnect from work. The ability to  check emails, answer client inquiries, and attend  virtual meetings at any time of the day blurs the  line between professional and personal life. For  'men-in-law', this often means that even when  they are physically at home, they remain  mentally at work, making it difficult to recharge.

Remote  work,  in  particular,  has  had  a  mixed  impact on male lawyers. While some appreciate  the flexibility, others report that the lack of clear  boundaries has increased working hours.4 Without the physical separation  between  the  office  and  home,  many find themselves working  longerdays, which can  exacerbate mental health issues  and strain relationships with  family members.

ADDRESSING THE ISSUES OF MEN'S HEALTH IN THE LEGAL INDUSTRY

While the challenges facing men's mental health  and work-life balance in the legal industry are  significant, steps can be taken to create a  healthier environment. Law firms, legal  institutions, and individual lawyers can all  promote  mental  well-being  and  foster  a  work  culture that prioritizes balance over burnout.

CONCLUSION

This year's International Men's Day theme offers  a  timely  opportunity  to reflect  on  the  mental  health  challenges  faced  by  men,  particularly  those  working  in  high-pressure  industries  like  law. The legal profession demands long hours,  high performance, and emotional resilience. But  without adequate  support, these demands  can  severely impact mental health. For male lawyers,  societal expectations of masculinity can  exacerbate  these  challenges,  making  it  even  harder to seek help or achieve a healthy worklife balance.

By  fostering  a  culture  of  openness,  reducing  stigma, and prioritizing mental health resources,  the  legal  industry  can  create  an  environment  where men feel empowered to take care of their  mental well-being. In doing so, they will not only  improve the lives of individual lawyers but also  enhance the overall health and productivity of  the legal profession.

Footnotes

1. Daniel De Vise, "More women attempt suicide. More men die by suicide https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4009420-more-women-attemptsuicide-more-men-die-by-suicide/ accessed on 18 October  2024.

2. Jarrod B Call & Kevin Shafer, "Gendered Manifestations of Depression and Help Seeking Among Men," https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5734537/#bibr8-1557988315623993 accessed on  th 18  October 2024. 

3. New study on lawyer well-being reveals serious concerns for legal profession https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/publications/youraba/2017/december-2017/secrecy-and-fear-of-stigma-among-the-barriers-to-lawyer-well-bei/ accessed on 18  October 2024. 

4. The Future of Work: How Law Firms Can Adapt to Remote Work https://www.owenreed.co.uk/workplace-culture/how-law-firms-adapt-remote-work/ accessed on 18 October 2024.

