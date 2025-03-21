Nigeria's Battle Against Counterfeit Goods Intensifies

The ongoing fight against counterfeit goods in Nigeria has become a pressing issue, with the House of Representatives urging the government...

The ongoing fight against counterfeit goods in Nigeria has become a pressing issue, with the House of Representatives urging the government to declare a state of emergency in response to the growing prevalence of fake products. The effects of counterfeiting are far-reaching, particularly in the health, safety, and economic sectors, with counterfeit medicines posing a severe public health risk.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that counterfeit medical products contribute to numerous fatalities and health complications, with approximately 500,000 deaths annually in sub-Saharan Africa being attributed to counterfeit drugs. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has attempted to curb the dilemma by destroying billions of Naira worth of counterfeit products. However, the counterfeit trade remains firmly entrenched across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and building materials, causing infrastructure damage and fatalities.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) faces a daunting challenge as imported, substandard goods make up over 80% of counterfeit products in the country. Despite the efforts of agencies such as NAFDAC, SON, and the Customs Service, the fight against counterfeiting has been hindered by a lack of resources and capacity.

Stronger penalties for counterfeiters are in dire need, with a review of existing laws to introduce harsher penalties, including life imprisonment and substantial fines.

This issue is not only a law enforcement challenge but a matter of national security, public health, and economic stability.

