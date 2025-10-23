TMT Nuggets Q3 2025

TMT Nuggets offers a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) landscape in Nigeria, Africa, and globally.

The African continent is rapidly changing with an ever-growing population and increased economic growth through foreign direct investments. We harness the strength, knowledge, and expertise of our network of professionals to consistently deliver expertly tailored legal advice for the benefit of our clients.

Advocaat Law Practice is a full-service commercial law firm proffering the highest quality service to our clients in various sectors of the West African economy.

INTRODUCTION

TMT Nuggets offers a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) landscape in Nigeria, Africa, and globally. This Q3 report covers significant legal, regulatory, and market shifts across key sectors, including media and entertainment, intellectual property, telecoms, data protection, emerging technologies, and FinTech. From new legislation and landmark court rulings to major market investments and new regulatory frameworks, this quarter has been defined by a concerted push toward a more structured, resilient, and innovative digital economy.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The Federal Government launched the Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth initiative, 'Project Bridge'

In August 2025, the Federal Government announced the launch of "Project Bridge," a massive initiative plan to build a 90,000 km wholesale, open-access fibre optic network. The project is a key part of Nigeria's National Broadband Plan, aiming to add to the existing network and extend high-speed internet to all 774 Local Government Area headquarters. Its success, however, is dependent on resolving state-level policy friction.1

Historic $1 Billion Investment in the Telecommunications Sector

The Nigerian telecom sector saw the start of a major investment cycle with a $1 billion order for new network equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers. This investment, one of the largest in Nigeria's telecom history, was made possible by a 50% tariff increase approved in February 2025. It aims to address a decade of under-investment, improving service quality and accelerating the rollout of 4G and 5G networks.2

NCC Confirms the Removal of the 5% Excise Tax in the New Tax Laws

In a move to provide relief to consumers, the Federal Government confirmed that it had removed the 5% excise tax on telecommunications services.3 This levy, which covers services like voice calls and data, was originally introduced in 2022 under the former administration and was subsequently suspended in July 2023.

The confusion arose after the proposal for the 5% excise tax on telecommunications services, along with levies on gaming and betting, was reportedly included in the draft of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025 (part of the broader tax reform bills slated to commence in January 2026). However, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, confirmed that President Tinubu intervened to ensure the levy was removed entirely from the final version of the new tax legislation.4

This policy reversal is a critical balancing act after the recent tariff hike approval by the government.

Proposed Review of the NCC 2019 Enforcement Processes Regulations ('EPR')

In a move to address continued non-compliance by telecom tower companies and ICT service providers, the NCC is reviewing its EPR, proposing a shift from cash penalties to direct regulatory consequences. A consultation paper released by the Commission outlines five proposals to strengthen enforcement, with a rule-making process scheduled for late Q3 2025.5 One of the core proposals includes asymmetric sanctions, adjusting penalties based on the operator's size and capacity, to ensure fairness while driving stronger compliance across the board. The NCC is also considering non-monetary administrative penalties, particularly in cases of interconnection debt or licence abuse.6

Proposed National Telecommunications Cybersecurity Framework

The Nigerian Communications Commission ('NCC') is fast-tracking a national telecom cybersecurity framework to be rolled out in early 2026. The framework is being developed in response to rising digital threats and telecom data breaches.6 It will draw legal backing from existing laws (Cybercrime Prevention Act 2015, Data Protection Act 2023) and will require telecom operators to put in place standardised risk mitigation, incident-response and data protection. The new framework, expected to be finalised by Q3 2025, will require telecom operators to enforce risk mitigation strategies, data protection protocols, and incident-response plans.

NCC Launched the Corporate Governance Guidelines 2025

The NCC introduced a new set of Corporate Governance Guidelines for licensed operators in August 2025. The guidelines impose strict term limits for directors, including a novel expertise requirement mandating at least two (2) non-executive directors, one of whom must be an Independent Non-Executive Director and shall possess the requisite knowledge and experience in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and/or cybersecurity. It also introduced a "cooling-off" period of 3 years for former top NCC officials before they can join a licensed telecom company.7

MTN and T2 (formerly 9Mobile) Sign National Roaming Deal

MTN and 9mobile have partnered through a three-year national roaming agreement, allowing T2 subscribers to use MTN's extensive network infrastructure for improved coverage and service quality nationwide. The collaboration, which has received regulatory approval 8 , also involves T2 leasing its radio spectrum to MTN, enhancing both companies' capacity and service offerings. The deal fosters industry collaboration, operational efficiency, and aims to expand connectivity across Nigeria. 9

MTN and 9mobile have partnered through a three-year national roaming agreement, allowing T2 subscribers to use MTN's extensive network infrastructure for improved coverage and service quality nationwide. The collaboration, which has received regulatory approval , also involves T2 leasing its radio spectrum to MTN, enhancing both companies' capacity and service offerings. The deal fosters industry collaboration, operational efficiency, and aims to expand connectivity across Nigeria. T2 (formerly 9Mobile) Subscriber Turnaround

Now T2 recorded a rare subscriber increase in July, adding over 290,000 new users, even as its major competitors lost subscribers.10 This growth is a result of its national roaming deal with MTN. By using MTN's extensive network, 9mobile can now offer better coverage and service quality without the need for massive capital expenditure, providing a potential path to a long-term turnaround.

Airtel Africa Extends its $100 million Share Buyback Programme.

Airtel Africa announced it was extending its $100 million share buyback program. The initiative, which was originally launched in late 2024, is aimed at improving returns for shareholders by reducing the company's share capital and potentially increasing its earnings per share. This decision was accompanied by the postponement of a separate listing for its mobile money business, signalling a strategic prioritisation of shareholder value amidst a volatile macroeconomic environment.11

To read this Newsletter in full, please click here.

Footnotes

1. Proposed Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth (BRIDGE) Project): https://ead.gov.ng/proposed-building-resilient-digital-infrastructure-for-growth-bridge-project/

2. NCC Policy Shift Unlicks $1bn in 2025 Telecom Investment: https://businessday.ng/technology/article/ncc-policy-shift-unlocks-1bn-in-2025-telecom-investment-maida/

3. FG Removes 5% Telecom Tax on Voice, Data Services: https://x.com/NOA_Nigeria/status/1966120612835025203

4. Tinubu removed 5% telecom levy under new tax law – NCC 19th August 2025. https://punchng.com/tinubu-removed-5-telecom-levy-under-new-tax-law-ncc/

5. Consultation Paper on the Review of the 2019 Enforcement Processes Regulations: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/node/3844

6. NCC to launch Cybersecurity Framework: https://techpoint.africa/news/ncc-telecom-cybersecurity-rules/?utm_

7. NCC Corporate Governance Guidelines 2025: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/sites/default/files/2025-07/Guidelines-on-Corporate-Gov.pdf

8. NCC Grants MTN, 9Mboile Approval for National Roaming Services: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/press-statement-ncc-grants-mtn-9mobile-approval-national-roaming

9. MTN Announces National Roaming Agreement with 9Mobile: https://www.mtn.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/MTN-Nigeria-Announces-National-Roaming-Agreement-with-9Mobile.pdf

10. After 90% subscriber loss, 9mobile posts rare growth in July 2025: https://techpoint.africa/news/t2-rare-growth-july-2025/

11. Airtel Extends Share BuyBack Plan: https://guardian.ng/business-services/airtel-africa-extends-100m-share-buyback-plan/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.