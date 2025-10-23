Revitalizing Nigerian Football: The NPFL Board's Transformative Journey.

1. BACKGROUND.

1.1. The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL/the League) had been in deep doldrums and lull with regards to investment and visibility. Stakeholders bemoaned the lack of investment and visibility for the League. However, in recent football seasons, there has been a paradigm shift in these areas.

1.2. This article considers the role of the present board of the NPFL1 which has through experienced, collaborative and determined leadership given a new lease of hope and enthusiasm to league football in Nigeria. The Board2 has spurred greater investment in the League.

1.3. It highlights measures3 taken by the Board, intervention deserving areas and recommendations for more progressive strides towards sustained investment.

2. PRE-APPOINTMENT OF THE PRESENT BOARD.

2.1. Nigeria proudly boasts a rich football heritage, adorned with numerous continental and international accolades. Legendary players like Jay Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, and Mikel Obi have dazzled in elite European clubs, accumulating an impressive array of league titles and cups. The country's past glory was largely built on the strength of its domestic league, once revered as Africa's flagship football competition.

2.2. Over time, however, the League's fortunes waned due to persistent operational, structural, and governance challenges. Key issues included substandard corporate governance, insufficient infrastructure, and a lack of accountability and transparency, ultimately rendering the League unattractive to potential investors.

2.3. Despite undergoing multiple rebranding efforts through name changes, 4 the league failed to achieve a meaningful transformation. The introduction of a distinct league administrative body5, League Rules6 and overarching body (the Nigeria Football Federation) were part of broader structural and legislative reforms aimed at addressing the League's challenges. Initially, these initiatives sparked interest and investment, 7 but they ultimately lost momentum. 8 Stakeholders attributed this decline to corruption, nepotism, mismanagement of funds9, flawed bidding processes10, and concerns such as an irregular football calendar, 11 poor treatment of players and match officials, 12 and hooliganism.13 Key sponsors, including SuperSport 14 and Glo 15 , withdrew their support, citing financial mismanagement and embezzlement. Potential partnerships with Next TV,16 Zenith Bank, and Etisalat (now 9mobile) also failed to materialize17. As a result, the League Management Company (LMC) oversaw the NPFL for an extended period without securing broadcast or title sponsorship, struggling to address the resulting challenges. Throughout this period, the LMC's response to these issues, including SuperSport's discontinued sponsorship, was notably subdued.

2.4. The League's deteriorating state had become a pressing concern for all stakeholders, including the Federal Government. This led to the abrupt dissolution of the League Management Company and the subsequent establishment of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) 18 on October 21, 2022. During the inauguration, the IMC chairman succinctly captured the League's bleak situation,

"It is not easy and it is very challenging and it's the fact that the Nigerian league is not marketable based on past activities and the way sponsors perceive the league. They don't see our league as something that is creative enough for them to invest their money in. Every investor wants return. The Kenyan league is on television, the Ethiopian league is on TV, the south African league is on TV and so many African leagues are on TV, but the Nigerian league is not. How do you now want investors to be interested without visibility for their business?"19

3. BOARD COMPOSITION AND MEMBER PROFILE.

3.1. A well-constituted board, comprising diverse backgrounds and experienced individuals, is vital for an organization's success. This diverse board brings unique perspectives, skills, and expertise, facilitating informed decision-making and effective governance. In the context of Nigerian football and the NPFL, a well-constituted board fosters innovative thinking, creative problem-solving, and enhanced decision- making. It promotes a broader understanding of various stakeholders' needs, ensures effective navigation of challenges, and provides valuable guidance to achieve organizational goals.

3.2. The Board, inaugurated on July 27, 2023 20 comprises individuals with diverse, distinguished backgrounds, experiences, and goodwill in administration, journalism, marketing, operations, law, and more. With a two-year tenure, the Board is responsible for the overall administration, control, and development of Nigeria's premier domestic league. 21 Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, a seasoned sports administrator, politician, and businessman, chairs the Board. His notable roles include serving as Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and later becoming the Director General of the National Sports Commission in 2013.

3.3. Other members of the Board are Mohammed Saidu Nasiru, Chairman of Sokoto State Football Association, Daniel Amokachi, ex International and Special Adviser to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.22

3.4. Additionally, the Board comprises Barrister Porbeni Ogun, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Football Association and a member of the NFF Reform Committee. Other members include three representatives of NPFL Clubs: Chief Sir Okey Kpalukwu of Rivers United, Dominic Iorfa of Lobi Stars, and Alhaji Suleiman Umar of Doma United. Chief Sir Okey Kpalukwu brings a wealth of experience to the Board. His notable roles include former Director of Administration in the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, General Manager of Sharks FC, Alternate Board Director of the NPFL under the League Management Company, and Executive Director of the NPFL. Since 2014, he has served as General Manager of Rivers United. His educational background includes a doctorate degree in Political Science and Administrative Studies, certificates in NFF/TMS and FIFA Administrative Officers, and a fellowship from the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in Public Administration.

3.5. Dominic Iorfa, a former Nigerian international and professional footballer, boasts a distinguished career spanning three continents. 23 His trailblazing playing experience24 has seamlessly translated to administrative success, making him one of the longest-serving club administrators in Nigeria. Notably, Iorfa has broken barriers as the first ex-international to hold Board membership positions in both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Nigeria Premier Football League, while also serving as club administrator of Lobi Stars. 25

3.6. Alhaji Suleiman Umar serves as chairman of Doma United, a privately-owned club established in 1994, which successfully gained promotion to the NPFL in the 2022/2023 season.

3.7. Completing the Board's lineup are Saidu Mohammed Nasiru, Barrister Ibrahim Danlami as Board Secretary and Prince Davidson Owumi as Chief Operating Officer. Saidu Mohammed Nasiru is the Chairman of Sokoto State Football Association as well as the Advisory Committee of the maiden edition of The Naija Super 8. His other experience stem from serving as the Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Agricultural and Community Development Project.26

3.8. Prince Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, is a multifaceted individual with a rich background in football. A former professional footballer 27 , he briefly represented the National Team. 28 Holding a degree in Public Administration and Political Science 29 , Owumi successfully transitioned from his playing career to football management. His versatile experience spans roles such as player-coach, welfare officer, team manager, chairman of clubs, 30 and chairman of the Nigeria Professional League31.

4. BOARD INITIATIVES.

4.1. The quoted statement in 2.4 above highlights some of the arduous tasks facing the IMC at the time. To address these and other challenges, the IMC (now Board) has since its inauguration implemented various initiatives, including:

a. Alignment with International Calendar: The NPFL has made a significant change by shifting its schedule to align with the FIFA calendar, bringing it in line with the format used by prominent European clubs. This adjustment has yielded several benefits, including enhanced opportunities for local players to participate in trials with foreign clubs and enjoy sufficient rest periods. Furthermore, the new schedule enables local clubs competing in continental tournaments to prepare more effectively.32 By synchronizing its calendar with FIFA's, the NPFL is adopting a globally recognized standard, promoting consistency and best practices in the sport.

b. Confidence and Cooperation: The importance of stakeholder confidence and cooperation in the NPFL cannot be overstated. Historically, tensions and disputes between the LMC and club owners were common, potentially deterring investment. Recognizing this, the then IMC proactively assured participating clubs and players of its impartiality and commitment to enforcing rules consistently before the 2023 season.33 By doing so, the Board has fostered a sense of partnership among stakeholders, rather than simply exerting regulatory control. By striking a balance between enforcing rules and showing respect for stakeholders, the Board has created a stable and attractive environment for investment in the NPFL, ultimately ensuring the league's smooth operation.

c. Demonstrated Strict Enforcement to Licensing Regulation: Previously, the NPFL lacked strict adherence to its licensing system, and inadequate monitoring allowed substandard stadiums to host matches.34 This hindered the League's ability to attract broadcast sponsors and In contrast, the Board has enforced strict compliance with the NPFL Club Licensing Regulation. Before the 2023 season, stadium inspections were conducted leading to rejection of five teams,35 including Rangers International Football Club,36 from playing at their home ground due to non-compliance. The Board's firm enforcement demonstrates impartiality and ensures stadiums meet standards for broadcasting and safety.

d. Officiating Integrity: The League was plagued by widespread allegations of referees making predetermined and corrupt decisions, with officiating often being so blatantly biased. 37 A pervasive "home team must win" culture dominated, largely due to the home team's role in providing referees' accommodations, transportation, and meals, which placed undue pressure on officials. Fair refereeing decisions were often met with hostility from home fans, who would attack officials, while referees' low pay made them vulnerable to bribery. This toxic environment eroded the League's integrity, causing fans and investors to lose interest and instead favor foreign leagues.

In response, the Board introduced reforms to tackle these issues and restore the League's credibility. It ensured timely payment of match officials' expenses, absorbing costs previously borne by home teams, and increased their remuneration and transport allowance by 50% and 40%, respectively. All entitlements are now disbursed 24 hours before match duty. Directions for increased security were made and implemented.

Furthermore, stiffer penalties38 were imposed, including points deduction, fines, prosecution and suspension, on clubs that found to have assaulted match officials, such as Remo Stars,39 Bendel Insurance, and Plateau United. Also, many referees 40 faced disciplinary actions, including suspensions,41 for various infractions.

These reforms have had a profound impact on the League's integrity. The "home team must win" culture has largely dissipated, and referees are now less susceptible to intimidation and inducement. Notably, away team wins have increased over the past three seasons compared to the previous decade. As a result, points and positions are now earned fairly and legitimately, which has significantly boosted the NPFL's credibility.

e. Security: The NPFL prioritized stadium security to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans. Key initiatives include demanding greater measures at match-days emphasizing crowd, alcohol and drug controls, security personnel as well as searches.42 The NPFL also conducted sensitization and training programs for club Chief Security Officers and Supporters Club Chairmen. 43 These efforts have yielded positive results, significantly reducing security incidents to a bare minimum.

f. Innovative Valuable Partnership and Sponsorship: The Board's recent joint venture partnership with GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited and Propel Sports Africa44 is a significant milestone, valued at ₦10 billion over 10 years.45 This landmark partnership aims to addresses the NPFL's multifaceted needs focusing on key areas such as securing title sponsorship, negotiating broadcast rights, providing match official indemnities, investing in infrastructure development, and empowering the 20 Premier League clubs to achieve financial 46

Consequently, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has witnessed a substantial surge in prize money over recent seasons. Notably, the league's winner previously received a paltry ₦50 million, which often went unpaid. 47 Although the winner-takes-all distribution model has faced criticism, 48 the prize money has steadily increased from ₦100 million to ₦150 million and now ₦200 million, marking a significant improvement under the leadership of NPFL board chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

However, while it's undeniable that the partnership's value falls short of fully addressing the League's immediate and long-term challenges, it undoubtedly marks a substantial step forward. The partnership serves as a positive declaration of intent and acknowledges that there is still work to be done, symbolizing a promising work in progress.

g. Greater Visibility and Followership: The NPFL now reaches an international audience through its partnership with Propel Sports Africa and MTN. A recent agreement49 with radio stations will further boost coverage, enabling rural and urban fans to follow the league. The NPFL is also in its second cycle of a 5-year TV deal with Startimes, one of Nigeria's largest pay-tv providers.

It follows that the rich experience of the Board members has engendered the cooperation of stakeholders and signaled a new dawn for investors which led to the attraction of the crucial agreements with the GTI (10 years' worth 10BN), Propel Sports Africa (for streaming) and Startimes (5 years' worth 1.06BN). Most of the partnerships are long-term and are in their third year. The fact that these partnerships are still thriving and achieving set objectives demonstrates effective management and sustainability.

4.2. In our view, the positive changes experienced over the past three seasons are a direct result of the leadership change. With enhancement in some areas, more sustainable investments and partnerships are expected.

5. AREAS OF IMPROVEMENT.

5.1. Although significant progress has been made, the authors firmly believe that the Board can do more to further develop the League. Key areas ripe for enhancement include player welfare, dispute resolution, enforcement of sanctions, combating illegal betting, and anti-doping measures. It is soothing to observe that the NPFL has constantly avowed intolerance for illegal betting

5.2. Notably, effective governance is the common thread underlying these areas, necessitating innovative problem-solving, strong will, and the introduction or review of regulatory frameworks to drive meaningful change.

6. CONCLUSION.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of the present Board, led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye. Through experienced and collaborative leadership, the Board has implemented various initiatives that have given a new lease of hope and enthusiasm to league football in Nigeria. The Board's efforts have attracted greater investment, improved infrastructure, and enhanced the league's visibility. While there are areas for improvement, the progress made so far is a testament to the Board's dedication and effective governance. With continued enhancement in key areas, the NPFL is poised for sustained growth and success.

Footnotes

1. The NPFL has a board which administers the league made up notably of a chairman, representatives of club chairmen, secretary and chief operating officer.

2. The present board led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye was ab initio constituted as an Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NPFL upon the dissolution of the NPFL League Management Company.

3. Measures cover the 2022/2023 Season (it acted as an Interim Management Committee) and the just concluded 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 season.

4. Since the turn of the century, the League has been variously named Nigerian Premier League (1993-2000 and 2003-2013), Nigerian Premiership (2000-2003), and Nigeria Professional Football League (2014- 2023).

5. The League management Company was incorporated in 2012 to take over the functions of the defunct Nigeria Football League – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigeria_Premier_Football_League#cite_note-11

6 .Nigeria Professional Football League Rules (NPFLR).

7. Investors such as SuperSport, Glo, MTN, etc showed interest in sponsorship of the NPFL.

8. Supersports, Globacom exited the league.

9.https://bsnsports.com.ng/post/why-globacom-supersport-discontinue-sponsoring-nigerian-league.-dr.-ifeanyi-ubah

10 .The then LMC's handling of the bidding process for the title sponsorship of the NPFL left a lingering legal dispute between Glo and TPL/MTN

11. https://nojest.unilag.edu.ng/article/view/2122/1668

12. Ibid

13. https://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/13/nra-urges-lmc-clamp-hooliganism-npfl/

14 .https://scorenigeria.com.ng/why-supersport-pulled-out-of-40-million-deal-to-show-npfl-matches/ Mismanagement of funds, embezzlement and lack of accountability were also alleged. Curiously, the LMC never reacted to SuperSport pulling out.

15. ttps://dailypost.ng/2016/02/10/globacom-ends-sponsorship-of- npfl/#:~:text=Telecommunication%20giants%2C%20Globacom%2C%20have%20ended,tournament%20l ast%20week%20in%20Uyo.

16. https://scorenigeria.com.ng/the-harrison-jalla-perspective-where-is-shehu-dikkos-next-tv-deal-for- npfl/#google_vignette

17.https://dailysportsng.com/news/detail.php?news=1743&title=LMC-in-talks-with-Zenith-Bank,-Etisalat- over-NPFL-sponsorship-rights

18. The IMC successfully organized and concluded the 2022 League Season and the majority of its membership was retained to form the present Board.

19 .https://punchng.com/npfl-set-for-fresh-legal-battle/ .

20. https://npfl.com.ng/npl-board-members/

21. Ibid.

22 .Amokachi is an accomplished former Professional Football player who was an integral member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia in 1994 and Olympic gold in Atlanta, USA in 1996. He won the best young footballer award at the West African Club Championship in 1989 as well as the Belgian Ebony Shoes Award in 1992 and 1994. He won the International Honorary Award of Sportsmen of Turkey in 2015 and was listed as the 18th player in Africa for the 20th century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. He was an assistant coach to Stephen Keshi at the 2013 AFCON.

23. Africa, Europe and Asia.

24. The first Nigerian not born in England to play in the old Division One League with the famous Queens Park Rangers FC, in 1990, Iorfa became the first African to play in Turkey when he signed for Istanbul giants, Galatasaray, in 1991. He was also the first Nigerian to play in Scotland, China and Hong Kong, respectively.

25. He led the club to their first Nigerian Cup title coming as the underdogs to shock favourites, Sharks, in Kaduna. he combined his role as Club Chairman and Head Coach briefly in 2012 when he almost won the Nigerian double.

26. He also served as the Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Agricultural and Community Development Project Funded by International Fund for Agricultural Development and supervised by the World Bank. He also has 19 years of experience working in the National Assembly at various times as Clerk of the House of Representatives Committees on Legislative Budget and Research, Appropriations, Marine Transport, and Finance, and currently Director and Head of the National Assembly Budget and Research Office [NABRO].

27. He started playing the game from his primary school days, and then played for Government College, Ughelli, NEPA FC and NNPC FC both of Warri, Flash Flamingoes, Bendel United, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt among others, and had stints in Greece, Cyprus, Qatar and Spain in his professional football odyssey – https://businessday.ng/sports/article/nff-names-davidson-owumi-as-league-management-ceo/

28. Ibid.

29. At Home with Davidson Owumi – https://thenationonlineng.net/home-davidson-owumi/

30. Rangers International of Enugu and Warri Wolves Football Club.

31. https://punchng.com/npfl-five-clubs-fail-to-meet-stadium- requirements/#:~:text=Seven%20times%20champion%20of%20the,up%20with%20the%20infrastructure%20requirements

32. This is an area where Nigeria's representatives have in recent times performed woefully.

33. https://www.newdawnngr.com/2023/05/03/imc-reassures-stakeholders-on-fixtures-fidelity/

34. Stadia with bad pitches, unmaintained stands and other facilities were approved for use.

35. https://punchng.com/npfl-five-clubs-fail-to-meet-stadium- requirements/#:~:text=Seven%20times%20champion%20of%20the,up%20with%20the%20infrastructure%20requirements

36. Notably, Rangers International deep connection with the NPFL's Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Davidson Owunmi, did not affect enforcement on the club.

37.https://guardian.ng/sport/echoes-against-poor-officiating-in-local-league-keep-pulsating/#google_vignette

38. The LMC had in the 2017/2018 deducted points from clubs for violence – https://www.nairaland.com/4497305/league-management-company-done-enough

39. https://www.thecable.ng/remo-stars-docked-three-points-fined-n1-2m-over-gms-assault-of-referee/

40. https://blueprint.ng/breaking-npfl-14-nigerian-referees-suspended/

41. https://www.thisdaylive.com/2025/02/18/npfl-referee-involved-in-questionable-penalties-suspended- indefinitely/

42. https://tnffsports.ng/npfl-demands-adequate-security-measures-at-match-venues/

43 .https://platformtimes.com.ng/npfl-sensitises-security-officers-supporters-club-ahead-of-new-season/

44. Propel Sports Africa's bit is to live-stream NPFL games.

45. NPFL: NFF, IMC Seal N10bn Partnership Deal.

46. https://punchng.com/gti-group-unveils-plans-for-npfl/ GTI Group is also driving the public-private investment in Nigeria football through The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF) project.

47. https://punchng.com/npfl-increases-prize-money-to-n200m/

48. https://web.facebook.com/groups/thecompletesportsn/posts/1699432920672357/?_rdc=1&_rdr#

49. https://npfl.com.ng/2025/03/27/npfl-frcn-sign-mou-to-boost-nigerian-football-coverage/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.