Strengthening The NPFL: A Proposal For Rules Review, Effective Enforcement And Targeted Enhancement.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is the country's most popular league, drawing in devoted fans and generating substantial revenue. Over the past three football seasons, the NPFL has undergone a remarkable transformation, notably in areas such as match integrity, discipline, sponsorship, and visibility. These achievements warrant recognition and praise from stakeholders who have long awaited the league's return to its former glory.

While progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. Continuous reform efforts are necessary to consolidate recent successes and address the lingering challenges. Several aspects of the League's operations require urgent reform to ensure fairness, competitiveness, and adherence to international best practices.

The NPFL Frameworks and Rules (the Rules)1is the regulatory pact between the Clubs and the NPFL as an entity.2The Rules makes provisions for different aspects of the league including its administrative structures, commercial framework, discipline, dispute resolutions and enforcement.

As the Board prepares to navigate the League through the 2025/2026 Season, we anticipate that clear objectives have been established. We would like to draw the Board's attention to key areas requiring review and enforcement in its Rules, with a focus on enhancing player welfare, adopting international best practices, and strengthening governance:

REVIEW OF RULES.

2.1.Outdated Minimum Wage.

Players are the cornerstone of the NPFL, driving vital activities such as merchandising, sponsorship, and management. However, they have been disproportionately affected by economic stagnation. According to Section B, Clause 9.42 of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules, the minimum monthly wage for players is N150,000, a figure that has remained unchanged since its introduction in the 2013/2014 Season. Given the significant economic downturn since 2015, this wage has become woefully inadequate. Despite periodic amendments to the Framework and Rules, the minimum wage for NPFL players has not been revisited, exacerbating their economic hardship.

The NPFL Board Chairman has publicly advocated for a review of the minimum wage, stating that changes would take effect at the start of the 2025/2026 season. However, with the new season scheduled to be underway in the next three weeks, there has been no further guidance, arrangements, or announcements from the NPFL on this critical matter. Players and stakeholders remain uncertain, and the delay threatens to exacerbate the talent drain, where Nigerian players are forced to seek better opportunities in lesser-known leagues. We urge the NPFL to demonstrate steadfast commitment to addressing this welfare issue.

2.2.Non-Finality of Decisions.

Sections D (4) and E (4) of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules respectively state thatdecisions of the Arbitration Committee and Appeals Committee (both of the NFF) shall be final and binding on all parties concerned. However, these contradict international best practices in sports arbitration and forecloses the right of a party to seek further redress. This is also an implied ouster clause of the jurisdiction of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) expressly recognized by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) which the NFF is a member of.

Specifically, Article 58 of the FIFA Statutes states that Appeals againstfinal decisions passed byFIFA's legal bodies and against decisions passed by confederations, member associations or leagues shall be lodged with CAS within 21 days of notification of the decision in question.Thus, decisions of the NFF Arbitration and Appeals Committees should be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ensuring that parties have access to a higher authority for dispute resolution.

2.3.Access To Appellate Justice.

Section D (2) of the Rules provides thatEvery appeal must indicate clearly and fully the ground(s) on which it is based and must be lodged in writing with the General Secretary of the NFF within 48 hours of the receipt of the verdict of the NFF Disciplinary Committee.As at today, advance copies of verdicts are not issued to parties before the declaration. It follows that a dissatisfied party has to evaluate the verdict and assess its options as well as chances of an appeal. This involves distilling the basis upon which an appeal can be successfully maintained. Furthermore, the grounds of appeal and facts have to be articulated and expressed in an appellate brief. An appeal, which is the fruit of these considerations and effort, takes time and reasonably adequate time should be afforded parties to ensure that the decision to appeal is well-thought out and considered. A well-thought out and expressed brief can only aid the Committee in arriving at just and equitable decisions. The window for appeal is a necessary element of access to justice. Justice and access to it demands that an appellant is allowed reasonably sufficiently time within which to appeal.

Moreover, Section D (3) of the Rules requires an appeal to be accompanied by the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only).3This provision may inadvertently create a barrier to accessing the NFF Appeals Committee, potentially disenfranchising parties who cannot afford the fee. The assumption that a monetary deposit is necessary to deter frivolous appeals is not supported by international best practices or logical reasoning. FIFA and its judicial bodies, for instance, do not require monetary deposits to initiate an appeal. Instead, they impose sanctions on parties that submit frivolous protests or appeals.4

In the author's opinion, the dual requirements of a 48-hour appeal deadline and a monetary accompaniment collectively hinder access to justice and balanced arbitration. To prevent this, we recommend extending the appeal window to at least 10-14 days and eliminating the monetary requirement, thereby ensuring that justice and satisfactory arbitration remain accessible within Nigeria's football ecosystem.

ENFORCEMENT OF RULES.

3.1.Power To Set-Off.

According to Section D (6) of the Rules, in the event a club fails to comply with a decision or arbitral award within the specified timeframe, the NPFL is empowered to deduct or withhold funds due to the club. This enables the NPFL to settle debts by redirecting monies that would normally accrue to the defaulting or infringing club to the creditors, as stipulated in the award.

This approach is logical, as it protects the integrity of contracts and ensures clubs honor their financial commitments. However, the LMC has failed to exercise its authority, even when clubs brazenly flout their obligations. This inaction constitutes a dereliction of regulatory responsibility, unfairly affecting other stakeholders, including coaches, players, and officials who suffer due to non-compliant clubs.

3.2.Delays in Dispute Resolutions.

From the author's experience representing players, the NPFL has consistently demonstrated a slow response to complaints. Typically, it takes the NPFL an average of 4 months (at least 120 days) to address and render decisions on complaints. This delay may be due to a shortage of legal personnel and resources. However, it is crucial to emphasize that timely and effective dispute resolution is essential for maintaining stakeholder trust and confidence in an elite league like the NPFL, where adherence to rules should be paramount.

Alarmingly, some players who have been mistreated or shortchanged have declined offers of free legal assistance to pursue justice, citing a lack of confidence in the system and the excessively lengthy process. This situation falls short of international best practices and contradicts the League's stated objectives, undermining its credibility and commitment to player welfare.

3.3.No Real Deterrence for Hooliganism.

Hooliganism and violence pose a significant threat to the safety of everyone involved in the game, contradicting the values of peace, unity, and fair play that football embodies. Unfortunately, this menace persists season after season. The NPFL's response has been inadequate, with sanctions that fail to effectively deter future incidents. Typical penalties include fines, stadium bans, and orders to identify and prosecute violent fans. However, these measures have been ignored, and neither compliance nor stricter measures have been enforced, rendering deterrence elusive.

The Rules appear to provide adequate measures to combat hooliganism, but the glaring issue may be the lack of resolve to implement and enforce these provisions. Effective enforcement requires a strong commitment to upholding the Rules and ensuring firmer stance against that hooliganism and violence.

3.4.Enforcing Compliance.

According to Section D (4 & 5) of the Rules, decisions of the NFF Players Status and Arbitration Committee (PSAC) are binding on all relevant parties, with non-compliance potentially resulting in a club's expulsion from the League. While the PSAC, NFF Disciplinary Committee, and NFF Appeals Committee possess adjudicatory authority, the NPFL bears responsibility for enforcing their rulings. Regrettably, the NPFL has consistently failed to enforce numerous PSAC decisions against non-compliant clubs.

This inaction undermines the regulatory framework, eroding stakeholders' trust and perception of effective dispute resolution in football. As a consequence, non-compliant entities are emboldened to disregard rules, compromising public and investor confidence in NPFL's regulatory authority. If unchecked, this may lead affected parties to seek redress through alternative, potentially destabilizing means, ultimately jeopardizing the integrity of the League.

ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS.

As the Rules constitute the primary legal and regulatory framework governing the League's administration, it is essential to ensure comprehensive coverage of all league components. To enhance the robustness and effectiveness of the Rules, we recommend introducing the following specific provisions:

Use of Trained Stewards : To bolster matchday security, clubs should be incentivized to deploy trained stewards or volunteers, who can effectively manage crowds, prevent incidents, and ensure a safer environment for spectators.

: To bolster matchday security, clubs should be incentivized to deploy trained stewards or volunteers, who can effectively manage crowds, prevent incidents, and ensure a safer environment for spectators. Anti-Doping Orientation : The NPFL should mandate regular anti-doping awareness campaigns to educate players, team doctors, and officials about the risks and consequences of doping.

: The NPFL should mandate regular anti-doping awareness campaigns to educate players, team doctors, and officials about the risks and consequences of doping. Illegal Betting Sensitization Obligation:Allegations of betting and match-fixing by clubs against players are widespread in the League, featuring in over 70% of wrongful termination cases I've handled. A notable instance involved the media director of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, who publicly accused some players of match-fixing5and on investigation media director failed to provide supporting evidence and later attributed his statement to emotional outburst leading to NPFL's imposition of an indefinite ban on him.6

Mr. Dominic Iorfa, a veteran sports administrator and former CEO/Vice Chairman, previously spoke out against Lobi Stars management for allegedly blackmailing him with match-fixing claims.7In another instance, a radio presenter accused 3SC of match-fixing, but later issued an apology, highlighting the need for caution and evidence-based accusations in such sensitive matters.8

Recently Adewale Adeyinka, a goalkeeper for Plateau United Football Club, has been embroiled in a match-fixing controversy.9The club filed a formal complaint against him, leading to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) suspending his registration. This decision has sparked debate, with some commentators arguing it's prejudicial.10Adeyinka and the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers have called for a fair hearing and due process.

In April 2025, a veteran Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) player, who chose to remain anonymous, shared startling insights in an interview with OwngoalNigeria, a reputable Nigerian football news outlet. The player revealed that match-fixing is a widespread and normalized practice in the league, stating,"It's a regular and normal practice. In all of my years in the league, not once have we been told that betting is illegal."11The player confessed to having fixed matches himself, exposing the pervasive nature of the issue and the motivations behind it.

The above highlights that allegations of match-fixing can be misused, with individuals making reckless and damaging accusations that can victimize others, underscoring the need for caution and thorough investigations. The revelations further highlights the urgent need for targeted enlightenment programs by the NPFL and participating clubs to educate players, officials, and stakeholders about the risks and consequences of match-fixing. A clear framework for complaints, investigation, punishment, and enforcement which will provide a fair and transparent process, safeguarding innocent parties from arbitrariness, victimization and ensuring that those found guilty face appropriate consequences is a necessity.

Also, effective investigation, detection, and adjudication of doping, betting, and match-fixing cases require advanced technological equipment, technical expertise, and specialized knowledge. Currently, these critical resources are lacking. To address this gap, the NPFL should seek collaborative partnerships and enlist experts in these areas to enhance its capacity and ensure the integrity of the game.

In the long term, the NPFL should develop and implement comprehensive regulations that provide clear, detailed guidance on each of these critical areas, ensuring consistency, clarity, and effectiveness.

The implementation of these measures will significantly contribute to mitigating pressing concerns, ultimately fostering a league environment characterized by enhanced safety, compliance, transparency, and integrity.

WHY RULES REVIEW, ENHANCEMENT AND ENFORCEMENT ARE NECESSARY.

A comprehensive review of Clause 9.42 and Section D of the Rules, complemented by stringent enforcement and strategic introductions of new provisions, is vital for fostering a more supportive environment within the NPFL. Enhancing player welfare through a realistic minimum wage will substantially elevate player living standards and overall well-being. Moreover, introducing the option to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will guarantee fair, impartial, and internationally recognized dispute resolution, aligning the NPFL with global best practices.

CONCLUSION.

The Rules necessitate a thorough review and stricter enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the league's competitiveness, attractiveness, and fundamental fairness for all stakeholders. By revising Clause 9.42 and Section D, the NPFL can cultivate a more conducive environment for players and clubs, ultimately elevating the sport as a whole. A comprehensive review, enhanced enforcement, and strategic supplementation of the Rules will establish a more robust, effective, and responsive regulatory framework, poised to drive the growth, development, and prosperity of the NPFL.

Footnotes

1 The Rules was first introduced in 2012/2013. A copy of the last updated NPFL Frameworks and Rules can be accessed atNPFL-FRAMEWORK-AND-RULES-FOR-2023-2024.pdf

2 The NPFL has a board which administers the league made up notably of a chairman, representatives of club chairmen, secretary and chief operating officer.

3 This is expressed to be refundable if the appeal is successful.

4 For example, Article 8.7 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Club Cup 2025.

5 https://punchng.com/npfl-probes-lobi-match-fixing-allegations/

6 https://www.westernpost.ng/npfl-bans-lobi-stars-official-over-match-fixing-claims/

7 https://bsnsports.com.ng/post/Iorfa–Lobi-Stars-Using-Constant-Blackmail–Match-Fixing-Allegations-To-Tarnish-My-Image

8 https://www.footballinnigeria.com.ng/news/interviews/radio-presenter-apologizes-for-match-fixing-claims-on-shooting-stars/

9 https://dailypost.ng/2025/08/10/npfl-suspends-plateau-united-goalie-adeyinka-over-alleged-betting-allegation/#:~:text=Plateau%20United%20goalkeeper%20Adewale%20Adeyinka%20has%20been%20suspended,a%20letter%20to%20the%20player%20and%20Plateau%20United.

10 https://gazettengr.com/npfl-professional-footballers-urge-fair-hearing-in-plateau-united-goalkeepers-betting-allegation/

11 https://owngoalnigeria.com/2025/04/07/nobody-told-us-betting-is-illegal-nigeria-league-ace-confesses-to-fixing-games-with-refs-foreigners/

