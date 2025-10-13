ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Playing Fair: Addressing Ip Infringements During Sporting Events

Major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and the Super Bowl attract billions of viewers and bring people together across cultures. These events shape national pride and cultural identity,providing massive sponsorship and brand visibility platforms. For example, the FIFA World Cup 2022 recorded over 5 billion mediaengagements.This immense audience underscores both the cultural significance and substantial commercial value inherent in these events, making robust Intellectual Property (IP) protection crucial due to their vulnerability to IP violations.

Acommon IP infringement associated with sporting events is Ambush Marketing,a tactic whereby companies attempt tobenefit fromthe visibility and publicity of a major event byassociating with it, despite not having secured official sponsorship or authorization from the organizers.

Thistactic violatesthe exclusivity granted to official sponsors andundermines the value of sponsorship.During the2010 FIFA World Cup, Dutchbrewer,Bavaria sent 36women in orange dresses(their brand color)to a match,making them resemble lions (the Bavaria brand symbol) at a match where Budweiser was the official beersponsor.Midway through the match, FIFA officials identified the coordinated appearance of the women in the branded dresses as a deliberateambush marketing stunt.

They deemed it a violation of the strict marketing regulations designed to protect the rights of official sponsors like Budweiser,whichalso promptedlegal action by FIFA.This articleexamines ambush marketing as a key form ofIPinfringement during major sporting events and evaluates the legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms available to address and prevent such practices.

Originally published on 08 September, 2025

