TEMS Sector Quarterly Insights (July – September 2025)

INTRODUCTION

The July –September 2025 edition of the TEMS Sector Quarterly Insights captures key shifts across Technology, Entertainment, Media, and Sports in Nigeria and Africa

This quarter has been defined by stronger regulatory assertiveness, rising global competition, and structural changes in the creative and sporting economies. From landmark enforcement actions in data protection and the rollout of AI - enabled public services, to renewed efforts at curbing piracy and bold bids to host global sporting events, stakeholders have had to adapt to both opportunities and risks in an increasingly complex operating environment..

What emerges is a picture of accelerated transformation: regulators are tightening compliance frameworks, investors are pursuing infrastructure - led growth, and industry players are rethinking business models to secure long - term relevance. Against this backdrop, stakeholders, policymakers, and business leaders must balance compliance with innovation, anticipate cross -sector risks, and leverage new opportunities for expansion.

This report provides a consolidated review of the quarter's defining events, highlights their practical implications, and sets the stage for what stakeholders should prepare for in the coming months.

OVERVIEW OF THE QUARTERLY INSIGHT

TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

NDPC, NOA PARTNER TO DRIVE DATA PROTECTION AWARENESS

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to jointly promote public awareness of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDPA). Under the partnership, NOA's grassroots communication channels including radio, television, and community mobilisation , will be deployed to educate citizens on their rights and obligations under the Act. The NDPC will also train NOA officers to deliver accurate data - protection messaging. This collaboration represents a significant step toward embedding data privacy into Nigeria's national consciousness, potentially increasing public demand for compliance from both public and private organisations .

NDPC URGES COURT TO DISMISS META'S SUIT OVER $32.8 MILLION DATA PRIVACY SANCTION.

The NDPC filed a preliminary objection (PO) before the Federal High Court seeking for the court to strike out the suit filed by Meta Platforms Inc. The suit challenged a $32.8 million fine and several compliance orders by NDPC. The fine stems from alleged violations of the NDPA, including processing personal data without user consent, failing to conduct required compliance audits, and misusing sensitive data involving minors and journalists. The NDPC argued that Meta failed to comply with judicial review procedures under the Court Rules and that the Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit. The case highlights the regulator's resolve to enforce data - privacy laws and signals that multinational tech firms must ensure procedural compliance in addition to substantive privacy compliance

TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

GOOGLE TO ESTABLISH FOUR INFRASTRUCTURE HUBS IN AFRICA

Google revealed plans to build four infrastructure hubs across Africa, with Nigeria tipped as a strategic location. The hubs will support cloud computing, digital skills training, and expanded connectivity infrastructure. The initiative is expected to bolster Africa's digital economy by creating local hosting capacity and reducing reliance on offshore data centres . For Nigeria, the development will stimulate technology adoption, but it also highlights the need for clear regulatory policies on data localisation , tax incentives, and public - private partnerships.

U.S UNVEILS AMERICA'S AI ACTION PLAN

The White House unveiled America's AI Action Plan, a national strategy outlining over 90 policy measures to strengthen U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence. The plan focuses on accelerating innovation, expanding AI infrastructure, and shaping global standards through diplomacy and security partnerships. With provisions covering semiconductor development, data centre expansion, and regulatory streamlining, the initiative highlights the intensifying global race to regulate and commercialise AI, offering a reference point for emerging frameworks in jurisdictions like Nigeria.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA TO ROLL OUT DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE BY 2026

The Federal Government of Nigeria announced that it will roll out a National Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) framework, including a Data Exchange platform, by 2026. DPI is expected to underpin identity systems, payment frameworks, and interoperable public services in Nigeria. The initiative signals a significant policy direction towards trusted digital governance, enabling secure data sharing between agencies and private entities. However, it also raises issues of data sovereignty, privacy, and cybersecurity, emphasising the need for robust legislation and regulatory oversight before implementation.

ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR

NIGERIA, EU SEAL €20 MILLION DEAL FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

Nigeria and the European Union finalised a €20 million agreement to support museums, film, and digital creative industries. The funding package is designed to build production capacity, strengthen heritage preservation, and improve international market access for Nigerian creative works. The programme is also expected to support skills development and partnerships with European institutions. For beneficiaries, compliance with donor conditions will require careful negotiation of intellectual property ownership, licensing terms, and transparent reporting frameworks. This partnership represents one of the most significant cultural diplomacy efforts in Nigeria's recent history.

ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA LAUNCHES NOLLYWOOD APP

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has officially launched a mobile application designed to modernise Nollywood operations. The platform centralises membership data, streamlines casting processes, and provides a digital record - keeping system for actors' rights. By formalising guild structures, the app is already enhancing accountability, reducing disputes over membership and contracts, and strengthening royalty collection mechanisms. This launch highlights the growing role of digital platforms in tackling structural challenges within Nigeria's entertainment industry.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA ENDORSES AREWA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Federal Government of Nigeria formally endorsed the Arewa International Film Festival and pledged support for building production infrastructure in Northern Nigeria. The endorsement reflects government recognition of regional creative economies and their contribution to national cultural policy. Investment in production facilities is expected to expand opportunities for filmmakers in Northern Nigeria, where access to professional infrastructure has been limited. The move is likely to strengthen cultural diversity and foster more inclusive growth in the Nigerian film industry.

