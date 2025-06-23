Nigerian Copyright Commission Confiscates $250 000 Of Pirated Works In Seven Months

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has confiscated pirated works worth more than 250 000 USD over a seven-month period, from October 2024 to May 2025. This was disclosed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, at a stakeholder event in Abuja. The NCC reportedly conducted 120 monitoring, documentation, and inspection visits to schools, markets, and printing presses, which led to the confiscation of various infringing materials. In April, the NCC also seized three shipping containers carrying books reportedly worth around 190 000 USD.

During his briefing, Mr Fagbemi also stated that the Nigerian government is improving access to legal remedies for copyright infringement through enhanced investigations, interventions, seizures, and prosecutions carried out by the NCC.

