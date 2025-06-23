Nigerian Copyright Commission And Nigerian Film Industry Join Forces To Fight Digital Piracy

At an event in Abuja, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and representatives from the Nigerian movie industry formed a united front on the issue of digital piracy. The event, which marked the launch of a World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)-supported project to develop strategies and tools to tackle online copyright piracy in the African digital market, saw statements by both the Director-General of the NCC, Dr. John O. Asein, as well as the National President of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, (AMP), Amb Dr. Queen Blessing Ebigieson. The Nigerian film industry, often referred to as ‘Nollywood', is a prolific entity which reportedly produces over two thousand movies per year. This creative vitality is, however, undermined by rampant digital piracy, which robs the creators of valuable income. The initiative will, it is hoped, unlock the potential of the industry by providing producers the legal, technical, and enforcement tools needed to fight back.

