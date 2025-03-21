NCC Grants Licence Renewal To Musical Copyright Society Nigeria

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has renewed the operational licence of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN). In a letter dated 16 January 2025, the NCC confirmed the renewal of MCSN's licence to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for musical works and sound recordings.

The renewal has been made in accordance with the Copyright Act 2022 and other relevant regulations. MCSN's continued operation plays a crucial role in ensuring that musicians and copyright holders are fairly compensated for their works.

