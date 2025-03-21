ARTICLE
21 March 2025

NCC Grants Licence Renewal To Musical Copyright Society Nigeria

Nigeria Intellectual Property
The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has renewed the operational licence of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN). In a letter dated 16 January 2025, the NCC confirmed the renewal of MCSN's licence to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for musical works and sound recordings.

The renewal has been made in accordance with the Copyright Act 2022 and other relevant regulations. MCSN's continued operation plays a crucial role in ensuring that musicians and copyright holders are fairly compensated for their works.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

